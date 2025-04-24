Swae Lee To Headline 2025 Modstock Concert

American rapper and singer Swae Lee will headline the 2025 Modstock concert, set to take place on Thursday, May 1, according to a video Campus Activities Board (CAB) posted on Thursday afternoon.

Swae Lee is known for hits such as “Sunflower” with Post Malone and “Unforgettable” with French Montana. He broke into the music scene as a part of the duo Rae Sremmurd.

The opening act will be one of four student bands—Caltha, Magnolia, Perchance, and Satellites—and determined by a vote hosted by CAB. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Swae Lee takes to the Mod Lot after last year’s performance by Neon Trees, as well as openers Chicken Liver Testimony, now renamed Caltha, and Del Water Gap. CAB organizes its yearly Modstock concert to celebrate the last day of classes.

Students can purchase tickets for free through the Robsham Box Office starting tomorrow.

Correction (4/24/2025, 4:53 p.m.): This article was corrected to reflect that the winner of a vote held by CAB will open the concert.