BC’s Most Popular Majors and Minors: Finance Retains the Top Spot

For the third consecutive year, finance is the most popular major at Boston College, according to the 2024–25 BC Fact Book—an annual compilation of University data released by the Office of Institutional Research & Planning.

Economics remains the second-most-declared major, having been surpassed by finance in 2022 for the first time in 15 years. Biology and political science follow in third and fourth place, with 840 and 702 students, respectively.

Among the top 10 majors, the computer science major rose one spot to No. 6 relative to last year, while communications dropped one spot to No. 7. Both nursing and applied psychology and human development held steady at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

Finance (1,525) Economics (1,340) Biology (840) Political Science ( 702) Psychology (595) Computer Science (533) Communication (519) Nursing (418) Neuroscience (406) Applied Psychology & Human Development (392)

The business analytics major, with 344 students, has grown by 325 percent over the past decade—the largest increase of any majors.

The applied physics major, introduced in 2022, recorded a 767 percent rise in enrollment, reaching 26 students.

For the first time since 2017, no students had declared an independent studies major, down from an all time high of 12 in 2022. Slavic studies and American heritage also recorded no declared majors this year.

Finance also remains the most popular undergraduate minor, followed by three other concentrations within the management discipline.

Launched just last year, the general business minor has already become the third most popular minor, with a 171 percent year-over-year increase in enrollment.

Finance (654) Marketing (297) General Business (225) Management & Leadership ( 217) Managing for Social Impact (182) Philosophy (154) History (135) English (121) Applied Psychology & Human Development (118) Global Public Health (103)

Among pre-professional tracks, the pre-law track saw a 31 percent increase in students from the previous year, adding 296 for a total of 1,248. The pre-med track, by contrast, saw a slight decline of 3.5 percent, losing 61 students and bringing the total to 1,658. Pre-dental and pre-veterinary enrollment numbers remained steady year over year, with 87 and 34 students, respectively.