Leahy, Over 440 University Leaders Sign Statement Decrying “Political Interference” In Higher Education

In a rebuke of the Trump administration, University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., joined over 440 university presidents and academic administrators in signing a statement raising concerns over “unprecedented overreach and political interference” in higher education.

“We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight,” the statement, first released Monday by the American Association of Colleges and Universities, reads. “However, we must oppose undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses. We will always seek effective and fair financial practices, but we must reject the coercive use of public research funding.”

In the statement, Leahy and other academic signatories stressed the role American academic institutions play in preserving democracy and advancing society intellectually, economically, and socially.

“Colleges and universities are engines of opportunity and mobility, anchor institutions that contribute to economic and cultural vitality regionally and in our local communities … most fundamentally, America’s colleges and universities prepare an educated citizenry to sustain our democracy,” the statement reads.

While the missions of higher education institutions may differ, the statement affirmed a shared commitment among all academic institutions to fostering open discourse regardless of the prevailing political climate and without fear of interference.

“Our colleges and universities share a commitment to serve as centers of open inquiry where, in their pursuit of truth, faculty, students, and staff are free to exchange ideas and opinions across a full range of viewpoints without fear of retribution, censorship, or deportation,” the statement reads.

Leahy’s decision to sign the letter marks the first instance BC openly and directly challenged the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape higher education policy.

While BC has not been singled out by federal officials, researchers have voiced concerns over proposed cuts to federal research funding.

Last week, Provost and Dean of Faculties David Quigley and Vice Provost for Global Engagement Rev. James Keenan, S.J., issued a statement reaffirming BC’s support for international students—a response to recent federal actions targeting foreign-born students and scholars.

The letter comes amid escalating pressure from the Trump administration, which has mounted a campaign to remake the ideological orientation of universities it views as hostile to conservative values.

In early April, the administration sent a list of demands to Harvard University, including the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, a ban on protest masks, and a pledge to cooperate fully with the Department of Homeland Security—the agency responsible for immigration enforcement—threatening the loss of nearly $9 billion in federal funding.

Harvard swiftly condemned and rejected the demands, prompting the administration to pause $2.2 billion in grants and contracts, with an additional $1 billion cuts for health research reportedly planned. In response, Harvard promptly sued the administration in federal court to block the cuts and have them be declared unlawful.

Similarly, in March, the administration announced it would withhold $400 million in grants and contracts from Columbia University, citing its “inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” Despite public opposition, Columbia ultimately agreed to comply with a list of federal demands.

The statement concluded by calling on the White House to engage in “constructive engagement” with academic institutions, warning that a failure to do so would come at a cost to American society.

“The price of abridging the defining freedoms of American higher education will be paid by our students and our society,” the statement reads. “On behalf of our current and future students, and all who work at and benefit from our institutions, we call for constructive engagement that improves our institutions and serves our republic.”