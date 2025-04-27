BC bOp! Brings Coffeehouse Jazz to Arts Fest

As the lights dimmed in Bonn Studio Theater on Thursday night, the rhythmic pulse of jazz music filled the room to signal the start of Boston College bOp!’s Coffee House performance.

Like a late-night coffeehouse jam session, bOp! kicked off its first Arts Fest show with a laid-back performance that fused traditional jazz with rock, funk, and modern flair, offering the audience an escape before finals season settles in.

The performance channeled the spirit of old-school jazz—both spontaneous and collaborative. The audience’s vibes were high, and the band was always in sync, creating a welcoming environment that allowed people to walk in and out of the room as they pleased.

“He’s so into it,” called out attendee Ana De La Guardia Duran, LSEHD ’27, as she watched guitarist Connor Moquin’s, MCAS ’28, blonde hair bounce to the song’s rhythm. “His hair is just bopping!”

On the drums, Jesse Feller-Kopman, MCAS ’25, brought a refreshing touch to the traditional jazz form, looking very nonchalant in how he played.

On the trumpet, Avery Suza, MCAS ’26, delivered romantic and melodic solos, while Michael McKane, MCAS ’25, supported him on bass, providing a steady backdrop that kept the group on a roll.

The combo rotated seamlessly, giving each player the spotlight to explore their sounds. Through unspoken communication—head nods and looks—the performers created moments of unexpected improvisation.

Audience members were encouraged to join the stage at any moment, building an inviting environment that supported all types of talent.

One bOp! member, Jacob Nguyen, MCAS ’28, emerged from the audience to hop on the piano mid-set, performing a solo. Giving the melody a faster pace, the band responded without missing a beat.

The audience remained engaged throughout the performance, with even those unfamiliar with jazz finding the late-night set to be an inviting introduction to the genre.

The ensemble’s approach paid tribute to jazz’s roots in small venues. Jazz’s deep connection with coffeehouses dates back to the early 20th century, when these spaces became incubators for community building. During Arts Fest, bOp! aims to remind BC of the importance of hosting live music that brings people together.

Even the setting, with dark lights and no shared uniform, added to the authenticity, allowing the musicians and their instruments to shine.

At one point, Sofia Burke, bOp! member and MCAS ’25, took the stage to sing her interpretation of “It’s Only a Paper Moon” by Harold Arlen. Her vocals stunned the crowd and turned the show toward a more playful selection of songs.

In the middle of a hectic academic calendar, the performance offered a moment to breathe while also supporting some of BC’s musical talent.

“I’ve made a commitment to myself to engage more with on-campus talent,” said De La Guardia Duran. “And this performance definitely gave me a new appreciation for it.”

As the festival continues, bOp! is looking forward to hosting events like Live Band Karaoke as well as closing out the event with the annual Dancing with bOp! showcase.

If Thursday night was any indication, this year’s Arts Fest promises a weekend full of rhythm, where a vast array of music can allow us to celebrate the many people that make up BC’s vibrant arts scene.