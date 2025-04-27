Spring Strolls: Best Reservoirs and Ponds Near BC To Decompress Before Finals

As the days grow warmer and the stress of finals creeps in at Boston College, what better way to decompress than going on a walk with your friends? If you are looking for a short adventure off the beaten gravel path of the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, this is the article for you.

Free yourself from the miserable grind of the fourth floor treadmills in the Plex and breathe in some fresh air. According to my mom, a nature walk can fix any problem, or at least put it into perspective. Here are some of my favorite reservoirs, ponds, and water basins that are just a stone’s throw away from campus.

Brookline Reservoir

Starting off strong—another reservoir! Almost exactly a one mile loop, the Brookline Reservoir is a great place to enjoy the fresh air without straying too far from BC. Follow Chestnut Hill Avenue past the Cleveland Circle T to reach this suburban oasis. The prime time to go is when the cherry blossoms are blooming from mid-April to early May. The pink petals drifting down might make you forget about the looming hellscape of finals week.

Hammond Pond/Webster Woods

An oldie but a goodie, the tranquil Hammond Pond Reservation is nestled next to bustling Boylston Street. Approximately one-and-a-half miles away from campus, this is a great option for students trying to take a quick study break and grab a sweet treat at The Half Cookie in The Street plaza.

The Hammond Pond paths are not always well maintained, so wear some good walking shoes. And make sure to look both ways before crossing the train tracks!

Bullough’s Pond

For those suffering on Newton Campus, Bullough’s Pond is just a short walk down Commonwealth Avenue and is complete with cute benches to soak up the sun. Bring a friend along and make a playlist to enjoy together! On your walk back to campus, you can empathize with the Boston Marathon runners as you trek back up Heartbreak Hill.

Reminiscing about football season? Los Amigos Taqueria, which offers free tacos when the BC football team scores thirty points in a game, is just a short walk away. Stop by for some chips and queso after your walk!

Jamaica Pond

Take a Bluebike down to the jewel of the parks cared for by The Emerald Necklace Conservancy, with its gorgeous walking path and stunning views. Jamaica Pond is mostly shaded, offering respite from the boiling Boston heat during the spring and summer. Feeling inspired to lace up your running shoes after Marmon? You’re in luck. Parkrun offers a 5k community event every Saturday at 9 a.m.

Home to the Jamaica Pond Boathouse, you can also rent a paddleboard or kayak for $20 for an hour and float around this picturesque park.

Ponkapoag Pond/Blue Hills Reservation

Have a free day to relax and want to break out of the BC bubble? Carpool with a few friends down to Milton, Mass., for a five-mile walk on the Green Dot Trail. Tucked away behind the Ponkapoag Golf Course, the Ponkapoag Pond is a must-see spot. In the early morning mist, swans glide peacefully through the water. Venture through the quiet woods of the reservation and immerse yourself in the stillness of the scene.