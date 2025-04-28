Winston Family Gift To Endow Provost Position, Support Innovation at BC

Provost and Dean of Faculties David Quigley was named the inaugural Robert L. and Judith T. Winston Provost and Dean of Faculties following a major gift from Bob and Judy Winston.

“The naming of the provostship is a powerful statement of their enduring belief in the important work that we are called to do in the Boston College classroom,” Quigley said in a University release.

Bob Winston, BC ’60 and former senior vice president of American Funds Distributors, shared in the release that the gift was intended to recognize Quigley’s leadership and influence on the University.

“David Quigley is one of most effective and respected provosts in higher education,” Winston said in the release. “Judy and I are proud to establish the Winston Provost and Dean of Faculties Fund in recognition of his achievements on behalf of Boston College.”

In addition to endowing the provostship, the Winstons’ gift will also establish a permanent fund for the Office of the Provost to encourage innovative academic initiatives.

“Paraphrasing Pope Francis in his autobiography Hope, ‘If you discover an outstanding educational system, I encourage you to periodically nurture its roots so that future generations can benefit from it,’” Winston said. “After much thought and discussion, we have chosen the Provost and Dean of Faculties Fund.”

Longtime benefactors of BC, the Winstons established the Winston Center for Leadership and Ethics, endowed the directorship of the McMullen Museum of Art, and supported financial aid initiatives at the Saint Columbkille Partnership School.

Winston said he hopes his latest gift, which comes just months before his 65th class reunion, will support BC’s commitment to the Jesuit values and formative education.

“I am most appreciative of my Jesuit education and want to help other Boston College students enjoy a successful career while helping others,” Winston said.

Quigley joined BC’s history department in 1998 and served as dean of the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences before being named provost in 2014.

During his tenure as provost, Quigley has led several significant academic initiatives, including the rollout of Ever to Excel, BC’s strategic planning initiative, the redesign of the Core Curriculum, and the establishment of Messina College.

“The Winston Provostship will provide resources to me and my successors to drive programmatic innovation and to invest in core areas of academic strength,” Quigley said in the release. “Helping lead academic affairs at Boston College is a wonderful opportunity, and the Winstons’ endowed support will ensure that future provosts will be able to guide the University to ever greater heights.”

The gift also supports BC’s Soaring Higher campaign, which has raised over $1.75 billion toward its $3 billion goal to fund academic priorities, financial aid, and student life initiatives.

“I am most appreciative of my Jesuit education and want to help other Boston College students enjoy a successful career while helping others,” Winston said.