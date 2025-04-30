‘As You Like It’ Transforms Shakespeare Classic With ’60s Flair

The curtains have officially been drawn on the stage of As You Like It, the Boston College theatre department’s latest production directed by Courtney Mohler. Running between April 24 and April 27, the show masterfully brought a Shakespearean classic into a modern setting.

As You Like It, based on Shakespeare’s work of the same name, is composed of the complex storylines audiences have come to expect from the Bard. Broken into five acts, the play includes banishments, family feuds, disguises, alternate identities, a love triangle, and, like all good stories, ends with a wedding—or four.

Instead of taking place in Elizabethan England, Mohler integrated the intricate politics of a 17th century court into 1960s San Francisco. The set, costumes, and music reflected the time period, giving the show a psychedelic feel.

Even the pre-show announcement was written in style, asking the “cool cats” in the audience to put away their “pocket-sized troubadours” before the commencement of Act I.

While the Shakespearean language and plot of the play conflicted slightly with the more contemporary ’60s style, As You Like It was a heartfelt, dramatic show executed with precision and flair.

The show opens in dramatic fashion with a tussle between brothers. Orlando (Casey Corcoran, MCAS ’26) is upset at his older brother, Oliver (Conor Flaherty, MCAS ’28) for denying him his rightful inheritance and education.

Audiences then meet Duke Frederick, an intimidating politician played by David Sobkowiak, LSEHD ’26. It is revealed that the Duke banished his sister, the Duchess, forcing her to live with a group of loyal followers in the hippie refuge of the Forest of Arden.

After winning a wrestling match against the court champion, Orlando catches the attention of Rosalind, the Duchess’ daughter (Margaret Whyte, MCAS ’25). Rosalind and Orlando are quickly infatuated, but Duke Frederick becomes suspicious of Rosalind and banishes her soon after.

Rosalind disguises herself as a young man named Ganymede, and with her cousin Celia, who disguises herself as a shepherdess named Aliena, and the court fool Touchstone, she flees to the Forest of Arden.

Orlando also escapes to the Forest after learning of a plot against his life by Oliver, where he encounters Rosalind disguised as Ganymede. From there, Shakespeare’s original writing weaves a complex story that intertwines with the modern setting to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

While there are several love plots, the relationship at the heart of the show is between Rosalind and Celia (Elyza Tuan, MCAS ’27). The women support each other through every obstacle, including banishment, broken hearts, and parental disgruntlement. Mohler was successful in refocusing the production from romantic love to the bond between the two cousins-turned-sisters.

Another highlight of the production was the set design. Once the plot shifted to the Forest of Arden, the monochrome, industrial backdrop from the opening scenes lifted to reveal an explosion of color.

A bohemian oasis of tie-dyed fabric, oriental rugs, and hanging lanterns set against a forest backdrop brought the audience into the setting. Warm, honey-hued lighting completed the set, giving audiences the sense that they were catching a momentary glimpse into a world of magic.

While the show was not a musical, the actors were accompanied onstage by a live band, The Grateful Duke. Tucked into a pergola made of wooden poles and draping fabric, the five-piece band would occasionally supplement the plot with songs by Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead.

In her director’s note, Mohler cites her father for inspiring her interest in 1960s music and culture. She commends the 1960s era for evoking “full-spirited living” and focusing on love rather than fear, making a comparison between the Shakespearean plot and the country’s current political state.

A clear standout performance came from Whyte, who brought two juxtaposing characters— Rosalind and Ganymede—to life with the same sense of authenticity. The lead actress was able to maintain a vivacity and sense of modern realness despite the complexity of the Old English dialogue.

As You Like It is a story of redemption that artfully displays humanity and the complexity of emotion while emphasizing relationships between friends and strangers alike. The show closed out the spring semester with a resounding standing ovation.