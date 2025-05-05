Amy Kvilhaug Announces Retirement, Sends BC Searching for Next Softball Head Coach

Boston College softball head coach Amy Kvilhaug is retiring from collegiate coaching, according to a statement from BC Athletics.

BC will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.

“I would like to thank Amy for her dedication to Boston College and our softball program,” BC Athletics Director Blake James said, per the release. “We appreciate her efforts over the past six years and wish her all the best in the future.”

Kvilhaug was named the fifth head coach in BC softball history in July 2019.

Since then, the Eagles have recorded a .500 season just once, in 2024, when BC finished 30–24 but was ultimately shut out 2–0 by then-No. 4 Duke in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals to end the season.

That is the only time during Kvilhaug’s BC career that the Eagles have made it to the conference tournament.

BC will serve as a host school for the ACC Tournament this season, which will occur from May 7 to 10.

The Eagles will not have a chance to make an appearance on their home turf, however, as a 22–29 regular season and 5–19 conference performance has kept the Eagles out of the postseason for the fifth time in Kvilhaug’s six years with the program.

Before coming to BC, Kvilhaug coached at Radford for four years and St. John’s for 12 years.

Her 12 years at St. John’s saw seven Big East Tournament appearances and one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015, which was the program’s first national tournament appearance in 35 years.

St. John’s also won the 2015 Big East regular-season title and Big East Championship title, helping Kvilhaug and her staff earn the 2015 Big East Coaching Staff of the Year award at the season’s conclusion.

Kvilhaug played softball at Providence from 1993 to 1996, where she was inducted into the Providence Athletics Hall of Fame in February 2019.