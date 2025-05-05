BC Lacrosse Selected as No. 2-Seed in NCAA Tournament, Set to Play Stony Brook or Loyola Maryland

For the eighth straight season, No. 2 Boston College lacrosse is back for another NCAA tournament appearance.

After seven consecutive national championship appearances, two of which have ended in Eagles’ titles, the reigning champions are looking to go back-to-back.

Despite losing to No. 1 North Carolina 14–12 in the ACC Championship game just a week ago, the Eagles (17–2, 8–1 Atlantic Coast) are searching for revenge going into the tournament.

After its first-round bye, BC will take on either Loyola Maryland (13–6, 9–0 Patriot League) or Stony Brook (15–4, 8–0 Coastal Athletic) in the second round of the tournament next Saturday at noon in Alumni Stadium.

With three of its players earning ACC Honors in Rachel Clark, Shea Baker, and Shea Dolce, the Eagles have the weapons to make yet another run.

Clark was named the ACC Attacker of the Year, Baker won the ACC Defender of the Year, while Dolce earned the ACC Goalie of the Year. All three of them were also named to ACC All-First Team, ACC All-Tournament Team, and were placed on the top-15 Tewaaraton Watch List.

The last time that the Eagles played Loyola Maryland was in its season-opener in Fish Field House on Feb. 7, when BC defeated the Greyhounds 21–7. Clark and Emma LoPinto accounted for 13 of BC’s 21 goals, with Clark registering seven goals and LoPinto six.

In their last ten games, the Greyhounds have gone 8–2, with one loss coming against Syracuse and the other to Navy in the Patriot League Championship.

As for the Seawolves, the last time that BC played Stony Brook was in 2018, when the Eagles won 12–11 in a narrow overtime win. In its all-time record against the Seawolves, BC is 4–1, with its one loss coming in a 11–9 loss in 2016.

Stony Brook is having a season, though. Its four losses came against then-No. 10 Johns Hopkins, Colorado, then-No. 5 Princeton, and Rutgers. The Seawolves are currently on a six-game win streak after winning the CAA Championship 12–10 against second-seeded Drexel. Both teams will offer BC a punch-for-punch battle in the second round, but the Eagles are no stranger to this stage. BC has won 14 straight NCAA Tournament games when hosting.