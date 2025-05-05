I-STONE Shines in Newton, Providing Crystals, Culture, and Community Spirit

Crystals fill every corner and open space, illuminated by the natural light from large front-facing windows. Display cases containing cultural teas and dishes as an homage to Chinese culture encircle the shop.

After 40 years, Beverly Goldstein, the owner of Newton’s Natural Sense, a one-stop gift shop, decided to close her shop and retire last March. I-STONE, a family crystal business, opened in its place, on 326 Walnut St.

“The customer base is similar [to Newton’s Natural Sense], so we’re glad we found that opportunity,” said Yuxuan Huang, BC ’12, who runs the shop with his mother.

After Huang’s family immigrated to the United States in 2003, they started their shop with locations in Braintree and at the Prudential Center near Newbury Street until they had to shut down operations due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My parents are getting a bit old—we really just want to focus on the community,” Huang said.

Countless unique stone necklaces hang above other gems, while the display tables and cases house a wonderful collection of jades, amethysts, quartz, and more.

“I-STONE was originally written as ‘i___stone,’ meant to allow the user of the stone to fill in the blank,” said Huang. “It emphasizes the personal connection between the individual to the stone.”

The Huang family sources their crystals from many different parts of the world, allowing them to find stones that serve diverse purposes for whatever customers may need.

“We get the lighter jade from China, the darker one from Central Asia, specifically Burma, and the amethyst from Brazil,” Huang said. “Different parts of the world produce different crystals.”

They have diversified their gem collection through Huang’s extensive knowledge of the stones.

“Lapis is my favorite stone because I’m a big fan of Egyptian cultures,” Huang said.

I-STONE sells products to a similar niche as Natural Sense, supplying the Newton community with essential oils and specialty candles—all of which add a wonderful floral aroma to the shop’s atmosphere.

The store is also complemented by interior cultural decorations: Asian teas and tea sets, all of which are meticulously and intricately painted, lining the walls from the ceiling to the floor.

I-STONE provides products for many different occasions and people. Their delicate stone jewelry is perfect for those looking for a more elegant gift, while kids can find something in their collection of stuffed animals, hand creams, and more durable jewelry.

Sarah Burke, owner of LUMAÉ, a spa in Newton, recently stopped by the shop for the first time, searching for something to commemorate her dog after his recent passing. An amethyst stone cut in the shape of a heart caught her eye.

“The color of his favorite ball was purple, so I want to find a heart to put up in my shop,” Burke said.

A majority of the store’s products are delicate because of their high quality, but I-STONE sells more durable string jewelry as well.

Seventeen-year-old Shea Johnson-Green, an avid rock-lover, was hesitant to visit the shop after their beloved Natural Sense closed, but a string necklace in the shape of a moon that their friend purchased from the shop caught their eye, prompting a visit.

“I didn’t know what this place was,” Johnson-Green said. “I kind of avoided it because I didn’t feel like coming in after [Goldstein] left, but when I saw the necklace, I was like ‘Oh! That’s pretty cool.’”

Johnson-Green envisions the shop doing well due to its location near Newton North High School.

“There are a lot of kids my age and a lot younger, fascinated by all things spiritual and also just shiny rocks,” Johnson-Green said.

Burke thinks this shop will enable Newton residents to be more in touch with their spirituality.

“It’s a very cool shop,” Burke said. “I feel like people are becoming more natural and holistic, and this is a great opportunity to do that.”