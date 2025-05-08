Newton Man Arrested in Rowley Drug Bust

Police arrested a Newton man for suspected drug possession and distribution in a bust following a suspected opioid overdose in Rowley, Mass., last Friday.

At around 2:39 p.m., Rowley police and fire received a call regarding a possible overdose on the Rowley Town Common, according to a Rowley Police Facebook post.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man showing behaviors related to signs of opioid use before transporting him to a local hospital and taking him into protective custody.

While investigating the overdose, police questioned a second man they said was “acting suspiciously.”

They searched the man, who was from Newton, and found a pill bottle allegedly containing several pills police suspected to be Xanax. He was later arrested and charged with drug possession and intent to distribute.

Upon further inspection, Rowley police said they found approximately 300 pills they suspected were Xanax, 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for sale, a substance believed to be fentanyl, a digital scale, and “a quantity of U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from drug sales.”

The man was charged with two counts of possession of a class C substance with intent to distribute, which could result in up to five years in state prison. The man was also charged with possession of a class A substance for his possession of fentanyl, which can result in up to two years in jail or a $2,000 fine.

The final charge was two counts of possession of a class C substance, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms. This charge carries the potential of one year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Currently, according to Rowley police, the man is being held on a $5,000 cash bail and was transferred to the Middleton House of Correction pending arraignment.