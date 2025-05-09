Boston College To Host ACC Softball Championship for First Time

Boston College will host the ACC Softball Championship for the first time since joining the ACC in 2005. The Eagles will not play in the tournament, though.

BC finished the season 0–6 in ACC play and last in the ACC standings with a 5–19 conference record.

So, despite the ACC’s decision to expand the tournament to include the division’s top 12 teams, BC will not get to enjoy the home-field advantage that could have come as a bonus for hosting the tournament.

Although the Eagles will not be taking the field this weekend, here is a preview of the first-ever ACC Softball Championship at BC.

2025 ACC Softball Championship

The ACC announced the 2025 ACC Softball Championship bracket on May 3.

No. 9 Florida State, the winner of 19 ACC championships, leads the 12-team pool as the No.1 seed.

Other NCAA-ranked teams playing in the tournament are No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Clemson, No. 17 Stanford, and No. 20 Duke.

When are the games?

First Round on Wednesday, May 7:

No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 California, 11:00 a.m.

No. 5 Stanford vs. No. 12 Pitt, 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs. No. 10 Louisville, 5:00 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals on Thursday, May 8:

No. 1 Florida State vs. winner of Georgia Tech/Cal, 11:00 a.m.

No. 4 Duke vs. winner of Stanford/Pitt, 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Clemson vs. winner of Virginia/Louisville, 5:00 p.m.

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. winner of North Carolina/Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals on Friday, May 9

TBD vs. TBD, 1:00 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Championship on Saturday, May 10

TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m.

Where is the tournament site?

Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

How to watch:

First round, quarterfinal, and semifinal games will be streamed on the ACC Network.

The championship game on Sunday will be streamed on ESPN.

Hosting History:

BC is the 11th school to host the ACC Softball Championship, as the ACC has chosen five straight first-time hosts since Louisville hosted in 2021.

The wait for BC to host could be because it did not have stadium lights until moving to Brighton. There is even more potential going forward for first-time hosts, as schools around the conference have worked to renovate existing stadiums or build new ones.

Virginia and Clemson both unveiled new stadiums in 2020, and Stanford is expected to complete a renovated stadium of its own in December.