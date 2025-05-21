BC Beats Notre Dame 5–4 in Extra Innings, Advances to Play Virginia in Second Round of ACC Tournament

Boston College baseball relief pitcher Ethan Soares entered the sixth inning after the game-tying run was walked-in.

Notre Dame leadoff batter DM Jefferson and first team All-ACC catcher Carson Tinney were the next batters due up. But Soares struck out both.

Soares looked just as dominant after wiping away those runners to end the sixth, as he shut out Notre Dame when his team needed it most.

Notre Dame (32–21, 14–16 Atlantic Coast) recorded only one hit against Soares and struck out five times. BC (27–28, 11–19 Atlantic Coast) broke the tie in the tenth inning after a six-inning scoring drought.

The win marked BC’s first in the 2025 ACC Tournament, setting the Eagles up to play Virginia on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST. BC beat Virginia in its regular season series.

In Tuesday night’s win for BC, Notre Dame lined three base hits against A.J. Colarusso in the first inning and grabbed a 2–0 lead.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to catch up, though.

BC took the lead on one swing in the second inning when Kyle Wolff hit a towering three-run homer to give the Eagles the lead.

That was the only extra-base hit the Eagles tallied all game. The good news for BC, though, was that seven singles for five runs turned out to be just enough to walk away with a win.

The Eagles added another run on a sacrifice bunt in the third inning, and almost scored again in the seventh inning on a wild pitch as the pitch rebounded off the backstop back to Tinney.

But Tinney made a dive and reached his glove in front of home plate to stop Wolff from scoring.

At the end of nine innings, with the game still tied 4–4, the Eagles found themselves stagnant offensively, as they had not been able to score since the third inning.

But once the game headed into extra innings, that changed—fast.

Sam McNulty singled to begin the tenth inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then, Patrick Roche whizzed a line drive right back at the pitcher on the next pitch and knocked in the game-winning run.

A one-run lead is hardly reassuring in the tenth inning of an ACC Tournament game, but three quick outs in the bottom of the inning kept Notre Dame silent to hand BC the win.