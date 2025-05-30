BC Lacrosse Head Coaching Position Endowed by Schiller Family, Marks First of Its Kind in Women’s Lacrosse

Boston College Athletics received a $2.5 million gift from the Schiller family to endow the lacrosse head coach position, according to a release from BC Athletics.

Acacia Walker-Weinstein will be the first to hold the position of Schiller Family Head Coach for Women’s Lacrosse.

The Schiller Family Head Coach for Women’s Lacrosse Position marks the third women’s head coaching endowment in BC Athletics history.

Walker-Weinstein has led BC to the most wins by any Division 1 program in the country since 2017, bringing home 158 wins in that span.

“I am honored to be named the Schiller Family Head Coach for Women’s Lacrosse and am excited to formally thank the Schillers for their gift to our program,” Walker-Weinstein said, according to the release. “The sustained support for the women’s lacrosse program will be instrumental for us to continue at the highest level. Thank you for believing in us.”

Under her leadership, the Eagles have won two national championships, three ACC regular season titles, and two ACC championships.

“Acacia Walker-Weinstein has led the Boston College women’s lacrosse program to become one of the premier programs in the country,” Phil Schiller and Kim-Gassett Schiller said, according to the release. “We could not be more proud to support Acacia and the entire BC women’s lacrosse team for all the success they have had and all that is to come. Go Eagles!”

In 2012, the Schiller family’s $5 million donation endowed the men’s hockey coaching position, marking the first coaching endowment at any Hockey East member institution. It was also the largest gift to a BC Athletics team at the time.

The Schiller family has also endowed scholarships with the men’s and women’s hockey teams.

Phil Schiller, BC ’82 and a BC trustee, leads the App Store and Apple Events and is the former senior vice president of worldwide marketing for the company. Kim Gassett-Schiller is a trustee at the Rhode Island School of Design and on the board of directors for the Salem State University Alumni Association and Foundation.

In 2017, the Schiller family pledged a multi-year naming gift totaling $25 million for BC’s Institute for Integrated Science and Society, which focuses on the interconnections between energy, health, and the environment. Phil Schiller and Kim Gassett-Schiller also support financial aid through the annual Pops on the Heights and are co-chairs of Soaring Higher: the Campaign for Boston College.