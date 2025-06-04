Megan Moroney Stuns Despite Rain at Boston Calling Day One

As Megan Moroney stepped onto the Boston Calling stage singing “Man on the Moon,” you might’ve confused her for the night’s main headliner. A sea of fans screamed back at her—a theme which continued for her entire set.

Moroney started off with songs from Am I Okay?, her sophomore album. Country fans of all ages enjoyed some of her hits like “Indifferent,” “I Know You,” and “No Caller ID.”

“Here you come again, who could it be? / It’s 3 a.m., no caller ID,” Moroney sang, the crowd swaying along.

Moroney then switched out the heartache songs of Am I Okay? for those from her debut album, Lucky. The crowd snapped right into her spunkier vibe during songs like “Sleep On My Side.”

“It’s good that we’re so different, but when the day is done / I sleep on my side and you sleep with everyone,” Moroney and the crowd sang.

The jumbotrons would often turn to the crowd, many people sporting Moroney’s merchandise to show just how many of her fans made up Friday’s Boston Calling crowd.

Boston Calling’s first day was dedicated to country music. Before Moroney came Sheryl Crow, and the headliner to follow her was Luke Combs, whom she later joined for a rendition of “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

“Like a neon dream, it just dawned on me that bars and this guitar / And long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart,” Moroney and Combs sang together.

Though the weather was unseasonably rainy and cold, it didn’t deter the audience or Moroney from enjoying the music. Moroney began the set in a rouge-colored dress, but quickly covered it with a white, feathery overcoat.

It continued to rain throughout the set, even causing Moroney to slip, but she quickly and humorously recovered during “Am I Okay?”

“Both feet not on the ground,” she added after singing, “I checked my pulse and my heart’s still beating / Exhale, I think I’m still breathing / Both feet on the ground but something’s changed.”

Toward the end of her set, Moroney began playing her hits, including one of the first songs she released, “Wonder.” Moroney spoke to the crowd about how she first wrote it for her best friend, who was going through a difficult time in a relationship.

“She needed this song back in the day, and now she has found someone who does not make her wonder,” said Moroney while introducing the song to cheers from the crowd.

To end the set, she played the hit “Tennessee Orange” and changed into a Boston Red Sox jersey to perform “Am I Okay?”

“I think I’m really happy, I think I want to stay / Oh my God, am I okay?” she sang.

Moroney’s night at Boston Calling was a success, and if the energy from the crowd were any indication, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her return as a headliner in the coming years.