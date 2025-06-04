Valley Energizes Crowds Between Intermittent Showers During Boston Calling Day Two

Valley, a Canadian band traversing the lines between pop, indie, and folk genres, performed at 2:50 on Saturday at Boston Calling. While the band may have been a lesser-known name prior to their performance, it certainly made a name for itself with its invigorating tunes, engaging crowd work, and quintessential indie vibes.

Boston Calling touts itself as a festival where bands rising in popularity can draw supportive crowds, and Valley’s performance lived up to that mission. While it was evident that most festival goers hadn’t listened to most of the band’s music before their performance, the band left a lasting impression on the crowd.

Valley began its performance with its hit song “Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden,” a hoppy ditty that exuded messages of resilience and hope in the face of emotional adversity. Bassist Alex Dimauro’s background melody sparked energy in what would’ve been a quiet crowd due to the damp grass and showgoers’ soggy shoes.

The band moved on to “Bass Player’s Brother,” a song included in the same album as “Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden.” While it was evident that only the most exuberant fans knew the lyrics, the band’s energy was contagious. Sporting a retro, 1990s vibe, the band’s colorful costumes and equipment fit the part of a spirited indie-pop band.

Throughout the performance, the weather alternated between periods of intermittent showers and sun, a pattern appropriate for the band’s catchy songs that mixed messages of friendship, love, heartbreak, and everything in between.

“It keeps raining and not raining, is everyone soaked?” said lead singer Rob Laska between songs.

While the band drew a tough card in playing so early in the day, the light crowd at the beginning of the show filled out into a bustling atmosphere. Karah James was especially impressive during the performance. She rotated from anchoring the band on drums for most of the set to strumming captivating guitar melodies, even playing the harmonica toward the end—all while delivering a fabulous vocal performance as a backup singer.

During “Bop Ba,” the band engaged the audience by teaching the chorus. While the song was slower, the crowd responded enthusiastically, initiating an exciting conclusion to the set.

“Bop ba / I’m in over my head again / Bop ba / She’s lying in my bed again,” the crowd chanted along with the band.

Valley gave an electrifying showing for “There’s Still a Light in the House.” The poppy melody and lyricism sparked enthusiasm among the then fairly large crowd. James played an exquisite solo on the drums, tossing one of her drumsticks across the stage to conclude it.

The band finished with its hit song, “When You Know Someone.” James’s performance on the harmonica was nothing short of fabulous, while Laska gave an energizing performance on the guitar, finishing by jamming out on his knees.

“Take care of each other—we’ll see you next time,” Laska shouted to the cheering crowd.