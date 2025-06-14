Beth Krysiak Named Sixth Head Softball Coach in Program History

Boston College has hired Beth Krysiak as its next head softball coach, BC Athletics announced Friday.

The hire comes five weeks after former head coach Amy Kvilhaug announced her retirement from collegiate coaching, ending her six-year stint at BC.

“I am excited to be joining the Boston College family and to become an Eagle,” Krysiak said in a BC Athletics press release. “I look forward to leading the program to new heights, upholding the exceptional experience of being a BC student-athlete, and developing confident and successful young women through softball.”

Krysiak is the sixth head coach in program history. She takes over an Eagles team that has missed out on postseason play in five of the last six seasons and has recorded a .500 winning percentage or better just once in that span.

“I am thankful to be blessed with the opportunity to lead at a historic place like Boston College, with an incredible reputation for preparing young people for success in life,” Krysiak said in the release. “I am eager to become a part of the competitive environment in the athletic department. Go Eagles!”

Krysiak spent the last two seasons coaching at Saint Francis, where she helped the team to consecutive Northeast Conference championships and two trips to the NCAA Regionals.

Saint Francis went 67–40 overall during Krysiak’s two seasons as head coach.

Before taking over at Saint Francis, Krysiak spent four years at Columbia. There, she worked closely with the team’s pitchers. She also spent a year as pitching coach at Carnegie Mellon in 2019.

Krysiak played collegiate softball herself, spending five years on the team at the Centenary College of Louisiana, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 2010.