Mary Beth Barone Is Boston College’s Funniest Dropout

After experimenting with improv for a while, she decided to take a crack at standup and signed up for her first open mic night—an all women’s event with plenty of fellow comedians in the audience to cushion the blow if her jokes bombed. But they didn’t.

“And that was the night that changed it all,” Barone said.

Each joke landed and struck the audience with genuine, hearty laughter. It was a brief two minute set of mostly filth that Barone declined to recount on the record.

“I don’t think that could be published in the BC newspaper,” Barone said.

The second stand up performance she gave was in a less welcoming room of almost exclusively men, where she was sobered up by her first quiet audience. But by that point, it was too late—she was already hooked on stand up.

Barone, whose Instagram bio wryly states “female comedian,” said that while social media has made the world of comedy more democratic and opened the door for more women and LGBTQ+ personalities, there are still times she walks into a venue and can tell the audience is already checked out.

“I own it because I think, to me, it’s a privilege to be a female comedian,” she said. “I think there’s way more women doing comedy with a unique perspective than straight guys. We just see the world in so many different ways.”

From there, things began to take off. Barone continued to book gigs, gradually making a name for herself in the New York and Los Angeles comedy scene. By 2019, she even scored a coveted spot at Clusterfest, Comedy Central’s three-day festival in San Francisco, Calif.

At that point, things were going so well that comedy had become Barone’s full time job.

“I was living in an apartment that was within my means, so I was like, ‘Okay, I think with the income I’m getting from comedy, I’ll be able to support myself,’” Barone said.

Then the pandemic hit, comedy clubs everywhere shuttered, and Barone came back home to her family in Stamford—a privilege she’s quick to acknowledge.

“Everything I’ve done in my career, I’ve been able to do because I am privileged,” Barone said.

“I knew if all else failed, I have this support system, so I do want to acknowledge that too—that it all feels very safe for me, because I won’t end up on the streets.”

Despite the roadblocks presented by a global lockdown, the pandemic years proved to be a productive few for Barone. For one, she made her debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in March 2021.

“It was their first stand up set they had back in the studio since the pandemic, and only half the crowd was there because they couldn’t do the full room because of restrictions, but it was so surreal and so, so much fun,” Barone said.

She also launched a podcast called “Obsessed” that year with her best friend and creative partner, Benito Skinner.

She and Skinner met when they both performed at a comedy show in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and found a mutual love for one another’s comedy styles—his over-the-top and physical, hers unflinchingly dry.

They met again not long after at a comedy show in a thrift shop, where they performed “for people and also clothes,” and the two began to collaborate.

“It really just grew from this desire to hang out with each other more,” Barone said. “And now he’s one of my best friends, so I feel really lucky, because it’s a very isolating industry, and it’s rare that you find people who you’re just as happy for good things happening to them as you are for yourself.”

Their podcast “Obsessed” had a 50-episode run as a Spotify original before ending and relaunching as “Ride” with Dear Media in 2023, where Barone said she and Skinner are given near complete creative control.

Since its inception, the show has gained a cult following of fans who dubbed themselves the “Baronies.”

“Benny was totally cool with it, because he said if we ever got married, he would take my last name,” Barone said. “So we just were like, ok, Baronies. It stuck.”

They were even able to tour a live show to meet their fans and perform interactive sketches with callbacks to jokes from the podcast (or the “Ride cinematic universe,” if you will).

“It’s been really beautiful to watch it grow,” Barone said. “I guess it has reached the right people, because it’s so many women and so many gay men and members of the LGBTQ community who just want to have fun and be goofy and be silly and dumb.”

While the podcast brought her more security and recognition in her comedy career, Barone hasn’t slowed down. In March 2024, she self-produced and directed her own standup special, “THOUGHT PROVOKING,” debuting it on Youtube and returning to Fallon for another standup set to promote it.

She also pushed her acting career into full swing with Overcompensating. Written by and starring Skinner, the show is a semi-autobiographical tale of his college coming out story, starring Barone as his sister—a role he insisted she play from the moment the show was greenlit.

“He was kind of like, ‘She’s doing it, so she’ll audition as much as you want, but I’m not gonna go to set if it’s not being played by her,’” Barone said.