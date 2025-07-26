Grammy-Winner Cynthia Erivo To Perform at 33rd Annual Pops on the Heights

Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winning singer and actress Cynthia Erivo is set to perform at the 33rd Annual Pops on the Heights gala on Sept. 26.

Erivo, best known for starring as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, brings to the stage a slew of Broadway, West End, and film credits, including a Tony Award-winning performance as Celie in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple.

The annual event, also known as The Barbara and Jim Cleary Scholarship Gala, raises money that goes toward financial aid for Boston College undergraduate students.

In addition to Erivo, The “Screaming Eagles” marching band, University Chorale, and Elena Skirgaudas, MCAS ’27, will accompany the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, conducted by Keith Lockhart.

BC will look to match the success of last year’s gala, which raised $12.8 million.