Women’s Soccer Preview: With 16 New Faces, Here’s What To Expect From BC in 2025

With last season marking its most successful campaign since 2018, Boston College women’s soccer has something to prove in its second season under head coach Chris Watkins.

Watkins was clear about last season’s goal.

“Make sure we get a couple of wins in conference,” Watkins said before the 2024 season. “It’s gonna take a lot of work and learning from me and the players. We all got to get a little bit smarter, a little better.”

The Eagles surpassed that goal.

While BC missed the ACC Tournament by finishing 10th in the conference last season, its performance was certainly an improvement from previous years. The Eagles ended the season 12–5–2, racking up four wins and two ties in conference play.

Still, though, BC has not made it to the ACC Tournament since 2018.

The Eagles are ranked 13th in the ACC Preseason Coaches’ poll headed into the 2025 season—a single-spot improvement from their place in the previous season’s poll despite increasing their win total by nine games.

After beating expectations and capping off last season with a 3–1 Halloween-night win over Syracuse, the Eagles are seeking a greater reward this time around. And Watkins and co. have the opportunity to do just that heading into Thursday night’s season opener against Stonehill.

The Roster:

Of the 29 players on BC’s roster, 13 are returners. BC lost seven seniors and three graduate students, cutting into last year’s veteran squad.

The most notable changes in the roster are the absence of graduated seniors Ella Richards and Wiebke Willebrandt.

After finishing her junior season with seven goals and a team-leading 16 total points, Richards did not let her foot off the gas pedal during her senior year. In 17 games started, the forward put together 14 total points for her team, including four goals and six assists.

Willebrandt, a team captain last season, will no longer be in the net for the Eagles. The former goalkeeper made her presence known during her four seasons with BC, starting in all but one game during that time.

Willebrandt consistently delivered for the Eagles, concluding last season with 77 saves and posting five shutouts.

No one entered the transfer portal following last season, reflecting positively on where players feel the program is headed.

The team is full of young faces, with just four seniors and 14 incoming freshmen looking to make their marks.

Returners Sydney Segalla, Bella Douglas, and Sophia Lowenberg will presumably get significant field time this season.

Segalla established herself for the Eagles in 2024, playing all 14 matchups. After finishing the season with four goals and five assists, the senior forward will be a key returner for BC in her final year.

Douglas is another notable returner. The defender started in 13 matchups her freshman year, seeing the most playing time of any freshman and logging two assists and one goal. She played in all 18 games her sophomore season, scoring two goals.

The senior became a consistent starter at the end of last season, so she will likely pick up where she left off and join Watkins’ core rotation.

Lowenberg notched a goal against Massachusetts last season after tallying two goals the previous year.

New Additions:

Two transfers are heading to Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Sophie Reale is making a move across the country after spending her last two seasons at UCLA. While the forward from nearby Hingham, Mass., did not see the field her freshman year, she did make an impact for the Bruins during her sophomore campaign, playing in 16 games and recording her first collegiate goal in the Bruins’ Big Ten Championship win over Rutgers.

Named the 2023 Gatorade State Player of the Year for Massachusetts, Reale racked up 87 goals and three assists in three high school seasons.

The other member of this year’s transfer class is Lydia Poulin. She joined New Hampshire in Spring 2024, a semester early. But before ever playing an NCAA regular season with the Wildcats, she had traveled south to BC to join Watkins’ 2025 roster.

Joining the transfers is a large freshman class with 14 new faces. The incoming freshmen are Alexandria Lofton, Emily Mara, Milla Lee, Tess Barrett, Sadie Mathis, Lilly Killski, Ada Henschien, Sohana Spencer, Sienna Ward, Anndi Wright, Dylan Lochhead, Elsa Freeman, Este Tejpaul, and Emmy Easterly.

Notable Matchups:

The Eagles will kick off the season at home on Thursday, Aug. 14, against Stonehill at 7 p.m.

For the past four years, Willebrandt has successfully shut out the opposing team in the season opener. This year, though, her absence might cause things to look different for the Eagles.

BC will take on the defending national champion North Carolina on the road on Oct. 2. The Eagles did not play the Tar Heels last season.

After defeating the Orange 3–1 in their final regular season game last year, Syracuse will look for redemption against BC on Oct. 19 at Syracuse.

The Eagles will then get their own chance at redemption at home against Clemson, after falling to the Tigers 2–0 last season.

BC will travel to Charlottesville to close out the regular season against Virginia on Oct. 30. Hopefully for the Eagles, it won’t be their last game of the season, as they go into this season searching for a long-awaited ACC Tournament appearance.