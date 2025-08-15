Four Different Eagles Score in BC’s 4–1 Season Opener Win Over Stonehill

Fifty minutes of scoreless soccer had come and gone at Newton Soccer Complex on Thursday night’s season opener.



But nylon had failed to be struck in the first half, and over seven minutes lingered off the scoreboard with double donuts still remaining.

That was until freshman Emily Mara entered the scene, scoring the season’s first goal at the 52:18 mark.

And then there was a second. And then there was a third. And just over 10 minutes after their first goal, the Eagles were up 4–0.

It didn’t need much cushion after that, as BC (1–0, 0–0 Atlantic Coast) rode that lead to a 4–1 victory over Stonehill (0–1, 0–0 NEC) to kick off its season toward the right direction.

The Skyhawks surrendered six corner kicks in the first half, opening the door for the Eagles to quickly snag the commanding lead—two shots on net was the only pressure applied, though.

BC goaltender Olivia Shippee had two saves of her own between the pipes, as the junior netminder stood her ground with all she saw in the first 45 minutes.

After both teams took the field following a close-knit first half, whatever BC head coach Chris Watkins said in the locker room during intermission must’ve fired his players up to really begin capitalizing.

And Mara’s top-right snipe for a BC 1–0 lead was the crack in the dam.

Just 5:13 later in those early stages of the second half, another freshman, Milla Lee, quickly made her mark on the roster, delivering a lefty strike at the bottom-left post and sneaking in BC’s second goal of the year.

But it wouldn’t stop there, as exactly one minute later senior Sophia Lowenberg pushed the Eagles’ lead to three as her shot was out of the goaltender’s reach. To cap things off, defender Amalia Dray joined in on the scoring frenzy a little under five minutes later on her first career goal.



Shippee did not see a single shot on net during that stretch, credited to the offensive dominance that occurred on the other side of the field.

Although there wasn’t much action for Shippee, Watkins put in Faith Fenwick in net for the final frame of the match, where she delivered a save of her own in the dwindling minutes.

At 79:36, Stonehill’s Kayla Cassidy found the bottom-left corner of the goal versus Fenwick to give the Skyhawks their first and lone goal of the 2025 opener.

But it was far too late for Stonehill to deliver any counter damage after the opening of the floodgates in that 10-minute stretch, and the Eagles found themselves victorious.