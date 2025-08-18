Three Eagles Tack on Second Goals of Season in 4–0 Win Over FDU

If there’s anything that Boston College women’s soccer has proven in its past two games, it’s that when they score, they score big.

After notching four goals in eleven minutes in their season opener against Stonehill, the Eagles (2–0–0) did not ease off the gas against Fairleigh Dickinson (0–1–0), as they eventually won 4–0 to remain undefeated this season.

Coming off a matchup where the Eagles had 16 corner kick opportunities, the most of any team in the country that week, expectations were high. And BC did not disappoint in Chestnut Hill, MA on Sunday afternoon.

Tacking on all four of their goals in the first half against the Knights, BC flipped the script from its first matchup of the season, where it took the squad 52 minutes to put its first one in the net.

Even with 19 underclassmen on the roster, the most of any team in the ACC, the Eagles’ age didn’t show too much, or hardly at all.

Just like on Thursday, ten new players saw minutes in BC’s contest against FDU, including eight freshmen and two sophomores. But in the first several minutes of the matchup, it almost seemed as though BC was a veteran squad.

It only took 8:36 for BC to strike first, thanks to Amalia Dray, as she scored her second goal of the season on the first corner-kick opportunity of the game.

After Georgina Clarke put the ball in a sweet spot on left field, Dray flew into the air and successfully headed the ball over the fingertips of the Knights’ Rosemarie Leblanc in net.

But the Eagles were only getting started as a little less than three minutes later, Sophia Lowenberg proved exactly why she has been such a steady hand for BC during her four years in maroon and gold.

Carrying off of Dray’s heroics, Lowenberg followed suit with a header of her own after a BC deflection, giving the Eagles an early 2–0 edge.

While it seemed like things couldn’t have gone any smoother for the Eagles, they did.

The UCLA transfer Sophie Reale made her presence known early on her new squad. Earning her first goal in Chestnut Hill, the junior forward from Hingham, MA made her homecoming worthwhile. Her goal propelled BC to a 3–0 lead and further emphasized the Eagles’ ability to score in bunches.

While the Eagles have posted eight goals in just the first two games of the 2025 season, their first four goals all came in the second half of Thursday’s game, and the second four in the first half of Sunday’s contest.

That pattern only continued as Milla Lee scored her second of the season and the final goal of the game about 39 minutes in, while the Knights were unable to find their footing in any way. Lee joins Dray and Lowenberg, who also have two goals to their names in the two games played.

While it seemed like the Eagles were going to add a fifth goal to their count in the second frame, that was too good to be true as Emily Mara’s shot grazed the sidebar with 29 minutes left to play.

Showcasing a defensive stronghold, the Eagles did not falter during any of the Knight’s offensive charges, taking a 4–0 for their second-straight win in their young season.