Stefanoudakis: What Is Going On With BC Women’s Basketball?

Last week, the Boston College women’s basketball 2025–26 roster, posted on the BC Athletics website, had barely any photos. It looked a little sad—10 out of the 12 athletes listed were represented by gray profile pictures, sitting next to names most BC fans would not recognize, even if they were loyal fans of the team last season.

And though it’s since been updated with fresh faces, the team is almost entirely different from the one that took the court a year ago.

BC’s problem is not that it can’t land any recruits—it’s that after players play one or two seasons in Chestnut Hill, they tend to leave.

Teya Sidberry entered BC her sophomore year and immediately started all 33 games. Last season, she led the team in rebounds and blocks, was third in points per game, and recorded the second-most steals of any player.

The 6-foot-1 forward left for Texas in the offseason, though, leaving BC to find someone else to dominate the paint—particularly on the defensive end.

T’yana Todd was perhaps the Eagles’ best 3-point weapon last season, shooting a near 46-percent clip from behind the arc. She transferred to Ohio State during the offseason.

To make things worse, Kaylah Ivey also entered the portal after last season, and she ended up leaving the Eagles to play for Rutgers.

Ivey was BC’s best point guard and one of the best ball distributors in the whole ACC. She also made the second-most threes of anyone on the team, so her departure—especially coupled with Todd’s—leaves BC with a huge hole to fill on the offensive end.

Departures, if filled in with the right players, don’t have to be catastrophic. The issue is that BC’s incoming group of players doesn’t seem like the type that will dominate in the ACC.

Jocelyne Grier is the newest addition to this year’s team. Although she was already committed to BC, she wasn’t supposed to arrive until next season, after graduating from high school. But BC and Grier recently announced that she’s reclassified and will be joining the Eagles a year early. It’s a strangely timed announcement, coming nearly halfway through August when the team has been training together all summer.

One has to wonder if part of the reason for a decision like that is BC’s struggle to fill roster spots.

Only two players stuck around from last season’s squad: Senior guard Ava McGee, who missed the entire season due to injury, and sophomore Athena Tomilson, who appeared in 33 games while making just four starts for the Eagles.

Out of every player that saw court time last year, just one decided to stay.

BC also announced that former lacrosse star Emma LoPinto signed with the team earlier this summer. And while LoPinto is an exceptional athlete with glowing reviews from lacrosse head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein, the fact of the matter is that she has spent the last four years playing Division I lacrosse.

It could be a bad sign that BC’s women’s basketball team is having to roster players who haven’t played competitively since high school.

BC announced the signing of Teionni McDaniel last week, too. McDaniel most recently played at Georgetown College in Kentucky, where she averaged 14 points and shot nearly 37 percent from 3-point range last season.

Before that, she played at Northern Arizona and Hawaii, making BC McDaniel’s fourth stop. And her most recent one was an NAIA program. Neither of those facts is exactly promising, no matter which way you slice it.

The fact of the matter is that other ACC programs are getting the top recruits in the country. And, perhaps even more importantly, they’re keeping them around.

Some movement is completely normal, even expected, in today’s world of college athletics. But this much movement—the kind of movement where essentially your entire team leaves—is not normal.

Is it about winning? Money? Or is the overwhelming turnover this program has experienced actually the result of some deeper issues that haven’t yet come to light?

Continuity, team chemistry, and an understanding of the program and its culture are all crucial to the success of a basketball team, especially in a tough conference like the ACC. BC doesn’t seem to have any of that, at least not yet.

There’s still time for this team to come together and develop chemistry. And who knows, maybe this group can deliver some surprising results.

But after years of the same pattern—consisting largely of players leaving, resulting in newly strung together teams—it’s only fair to ask what is happening with BC women’s basketball.

Update (8/20/2025 12:45 p.m.): This article was updated to reflect that the 2025–26 BC women’s basketball roster now has photos of its athletes.