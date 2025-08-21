From DII to DI, Johannes Hanken Tjostheim Propels Eagles to 1–0 Win in Season Opener

Up by just one goal with a little under five minutes left to play in the season opener against Binghamton, Boston College men’s soccer had no reason to feel comfortable just yet.

After a BC foul, marking the Eagles’ 15th of the night, the Bearcats were given a golden opportunity: a free-position shot to knot the contest up once and for all.

And all eyes were on Binghamton’s Ryan Conti, as he stood up to the line, ready to fire toward freshman goalkeeper Andrej Borak in his debut game.

Fortunately, for BC, that was all too good to be true, as Conti’s kick sailed well too high over the goal—a sigh of relief for Borak and co. as they took their season opener 1–0.

“I was incredibly proud of the mentality of the group,” BC head coach Bob Thompson said. “I thought the energy of the group was great. I thought the togetherness of the group was great. Everybody was supporting each other and completely bought into what we are trying to do.”

With 13 additions to the 2025 roster, including seven transfers, five freshman, and one graduate student, there were many new faces in maroon and gold during the start of this go-around.

But that didn’t faze Thompson, who emphasized the already strong culture within the team.

“Bringing in a lot of new guys is so important that the character piece is right with them, more than anything else,” he said. “I think we got that right with all of them. All of the guys have entered the culture incredibly well and have bought into the team first mentality.”

While the Eagles may have had their falters in conference play last season, winning just one ACC game with an upset over No. 8 UNC, the same cannot be said for non-conference play.

After going 5–0–3 in non-conference play in 2024, BC relit that same torch on Thursday night against the Bearcats.

Thanks to senior Johannes Hanken Tjostheim, that all started for the Eagles in the 29th minute. Not only did it mark the first, and only, goal of either squad, but it also was his first Division I score.

Transferring from Mercy University, a Division II school in Dobbs, N.Y., Tjostheim made a rather smooth transition to Division I soccer.

After tying the program record with 22 goals and adding four assists in 17 games back in the East Coast Conference, Dobbs made a dent on the scoreboard for the Eagles almost immediately.

Off an Ask Ekeland assist, Dobbs sent the ball over the reach of Connor Cresswell, swishing into the upper right-hand corner of the net as celebrations on the field ensued.

While the Eagles notched another 10 shots and four of them on goal, none of them ended up in the back of Binghamton’s net again.

And the same could be said for the Bearcats, who despite rattling four shots, were unable to convert on any scoring opportunities.

“I thought we created a lot of chances,” Thompson said. “I think the guys, when they look back, they are going to want to finish a little bit better than we did. I think we should have had at least another goal, so that’s something for us to improve on.”

In a scrappy, punch-for-punch battle, one thing did ring true: fouls. With five yellow cards on the Bearcats and four against the Eagles, the whistle was a constant in the second frame.

But BC was able to successfully mitigate any threat on net that came from foul trouble. And at the helm was Borak in net.

Even with no collegiate games under his belt, Borak’s inexperience did not show.

With a diving save in the 84th minute, Borak snatched the ball from a D.T. Megliola shot before it ended up in the back of the net, shutting down a Binghamton comeback and propelling the Eagles to their first win of the 2025 season.

“Andrej, for his first game as a freshman, was super composed and really did well and made a huge save at the end,” Thompson said.

While the Eagles could have crashed and burned after graduating their four-year starting goalkeeper Brennan Klein, Borak stood tall when it mattered most in his collegiate debut.

“We knew replacing Brennan was going to be the most challenging thing,” Thompson said. “You can’t quite do it because he was so good. Our keepers that we have here were really excited and stepped up.”