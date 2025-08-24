BC Draws Scoreless Tie With Cornell

A loose ball rolled into Sophie Reale’s feet with just under three minutes left to play, and she had an untouched lane to the net—something that hadn’t been seen all game.

But the play call was called dead and Milla Lee was given a penalty, awarding Cornell with a free kick in its defensive zone.

Another Boston College women’s soccer penalty just two minutes later gave the Big Red one more chance to notch the first goal of the game on a free kick nearly 30 yards out.

But still, the scoreless tie could not be broken and the final horn sounded.

The Eagles (2–0–1, 0–0–0 Atlantic Coast) were able to rattle off 12 shots in 90 minutes of play, but the back of the net was never able to be found as they tied Cornell (0–0–1, 0–0–0 Ivy) 0–0 on Friday night.

BC applied the pressure early, tallying one of just four shots on goal at the 4:03 mark with Reale finding a prime opportunity on a low kick.

Cornell’s freshman keeper Samantha Qureshy turned aside the four shots she faced, conveniently coming in the first half alone.

Emily Mara and Amalia Dray made up the rest of the shots on goal, but none forced Qureshy out of her comfort zone as the Big Red kept rolling.

Although the second half saw a combined 11 fouls and two yellow cards, only two shots were put on goal from either team. There were also five corners in those 45 minutes, but the biscuit was never put in the basket.

Ashley Roberts led the Eagles in shots with four—none of them scored as shots on goal. Mara, Dray, and Reale made up seven of the other 12 shots while Tess Barrett had one of her own.

Olivia Shippee continued to stay sharp between the posts, only surrendering one goal in the team’s first three games.

After eight goals in two games, BC’s offense visibly hit a slump versus a team it beat 3–2 in 2024.