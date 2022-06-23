On June 23, 1972, Congress passed the Educational Amendments of 1972, which included Title IX. In just 37 words, Title IX prohibited sex-based discrimination within all educational programs and activites receiving federal funding.

Since 1972, Title IX has experienced drastic changes in implementation and interpretation, sparking years of debate and controversy. In honor of the 50th anniversary of its passage, The Heights compiled several stories, covering various aspects of the law’s historical and cultural significance.

From its vast history to its current controversies, here is a look into Title IX over the past 50 years.