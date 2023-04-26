Arts Fest 2023

Read about the evolution of Arts Fest over the past 25 years, Bryce Pinkham’s production of ‘Candide,’ the students performing in BC’s Best, a professor’s new film, and more.
Michalczyk to Premiere ‘Lou Montgomery: His Story is Our Story’ at Arts Fest
Professors Susan Michalczyk and John Michalczyk's second film centering on Lou Montgomery, BC's first Black student-athlete, will premiere on April 27...
25 Years Later, Arts Council Reflects on the History of Arts Fest
Ahead of 2023's Arts Festival, Arts Council discusses the origin of the annual events and changes that have been made since 1997.
Meet the Artists Competing in BC’s Best
Reigning Scarlet, Jamsexual, Uncommonwealth, Blake Mongno, CARAMEL, and Julia Piccard will be the bands and singer-songwriters competing in BC's Best....
In His Return to BC, Bryce Pinkham Revisits ‘Candide’
Actor and visiting professor Bryce Pinkham will direct the new production of 'Candide' with the help of his cast members and students.
Student Vendors to Showcase Their Talent, Creativity at the Maker Art and Craft Sale
From artists to photographers, students across campus are coming together to sell their original products during Arts Fest this year.
In Waaw Waaw BC, Students Connect With African Culture Through Drumming
Waaw Waaw BC, the musical and cultural African group will perform on April 29 at the 25th Annual Arts Festival.