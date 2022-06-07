On the chilly morning of Monday April 18, over 25 Boston College students and faculty traveled 26 miles southwest of Boston to the town of Hopkinton, Mass. to begin the Boston marathon. College students, local Bostionians, and supporters of the runners gathered on the streets along the 26.2 miles to celebrate the second Boston marathon of this past year, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of women being allowed to run the marathon. After 26.2 miles, these runners crossed the finish line in downtown Boston surrounded by cheering crowds.

Read their stories below to learn more about each runner’s experience training for and completing the 126th Boston marathon.