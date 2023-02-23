A Special Edition of The Heights Featuring the Black Individuals and Groups Shaping the History of Boston College and Beyond.
BFSAA Fosters Excellence and Leadership for 50 Years
“As support for Black students and other students of color have been essential to their success, so too has support for Black faculty, staff, and admi...
Tyrese Rice Is More Than Just His Historic Performance
Tyrese Rice, a four-year player on Boston College men's basketball, is more than his 46-point game against North Carolina on March 1, 2008.
Myrtle Baptist Church Remains a Cornerstone of Newton’s Black Community Throughout Its 149-Year History
Myrtle Baptist is unique as it has a history of activism and community work, allowing it to act as a haven for those that need it.
“Not Just for Ourselves, but for Everyone”: Black History Month’s Evolution at BC
At BC, Black History Month programming has surged in the past 50 years, with new lineups of theatre performances, lectures, poetry exhibits, and more....
Blake Bolden’s Impact on Hockey Extends Far Beyond a Single Game
Blake Bolden’s impact in hockey extends far beyond a single game in college, as she has broken many barriers and continues to advocate for inclusion i...
First and Foremost, Doxie McCoy
“Before there was authentic, there was Doxie,” Doggett said.
B.E.A.T.S Gives Students of Color a Voice Through A Cappella
Black Experience in America Through Song (B.E.A.T.S.) is not just an a cappella group but a safe space for students of color on campus.
Kaylee Arzu Depicts Black Culture and Elegance Through Portrait Photography
Kaylee Arzu, MCAS '24, portrays Black elegance, beauty, and culture through her portrait and fashion photography.
Black Leadership Initiative Takes Afrocentric Approach to Social Work
“By participating in a program like this, it really puts into words what many social workers are already doing in the communities,” Milton said. “It i...
Frederick Rethinks Conversation Around Blackness, Historicizes BC’s Black History
“This is BC, not necessarily in the Black version, or the brown version, or the white version,” Frederick said. “It is part of the BC experience, so I...