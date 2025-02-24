A Special Edition of The Heights With an Inside Look on the Next President of Boston College.
Butler Era Begins
The First Interview: A Q&A With Boston College’s Next President
Rev. Jack Butler, S.J., will become Boston College’s 26th president in 2026. In an exclusive interview, he shares his vision, leadership approach, and...
Stefanoudakis: “The Pressure’s On, Butler.”
Eight hours after BC announced the hiring of Rev. Jack Butler, S.J., BC men’s basketball held Virginia Tech to 11 points in an entire half of basketba...
Bergamini: BC’s New President Will Reinvigorate BC Athletics
After talking with individuals around the BC community, I can confidently say that Butler, who has served the BC community for the past 22 years, is t...
“BC Is His Love”: Butler’s Mission and Ministry Leadership Prepares Him for BC Presidency
“BC is his love,” DiPietro said. “So, he is a steward of Boston College, and he is going to make sure that it is successful, that he cares more about ...
From Manresa to Mission and Ministry: Butler’s History on the Heights
For over two decades, Butler has helped shape the spiritual and intellectual landscape at BC. Butler has worked to support the University’s Jesuit mis...
Advice for Boston College’s Next President: Keep up the Conversations
The appointment of Rev. Jack Butler, S.J., as Boston College’s next president marks a critical turning point for the University. With only two preside...
News
“An Exciting Next Chapter”: Faculty React to Butler’s Appointment as University President
Rev. Jack Butler, S.J., has been named Boston College’s 26th president, succeeding Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., in 2026. Faculty highlight his deep ti...