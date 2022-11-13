iEdit
iEdit: Eliza Hernandez Captures the Beauty of Balance and Life’s Inevitable Ups and Downs
Associate opinions editor Eliza Hernandez navigates the twists and turns of life with grace and a playlist of pop songs, according to associate sports...
Arts
iEdit: Connor Siemien’s Playlist Gives Peak Main Character Energy
Assistant metro editor Connor Siemien's playlist features musical icons and a possible confession of love, according to assistant news editor Sofia La...
Arts
iEdit: Sophia Maher’s Playlist Contemplates the Beauty and Uncertainty of the Future
Associate multimedia editor Sophia Maher crafts a playlist all about getting older and figuring out the twists and turns of life.
iEdit
iEdit: Isabella Pieretti’s Old Soul Peeks Through on Characteristically Contemplative Playlist
Magazine Editor Erin Flaherty underscores Isabella Pieretti's music taste as reflective and comforting, drawing on legendary musical artists.
iEdit
iEdit: Sofia Laboy Crafts a Playlist Perfect for a Reflective Walk Around the Res
Assistant news editor Sofia Laboy's playlist supplies comfort and a dive into the depths of nostalgia, according to assistant metro editor Connor Siem...
Arts
iEdit: Outreach Coordinator Maggie Leahy Tugs on the Heartstrings With Emotional Playlist￼
Associate Metro Editor Gavin Zhang describes Leahy's playlist as a cheery playlist that is tinged with melancholy.
iEdit
iEdit: Julia Remick Makes a Balancing Act Look Easy to the Tune of Indie Rock Jams
Digital director Julia Remick crafts the perfect playlist for her busy schedule and for arts editor Kate Canniff to admire.
iEdit
iEdit: Gavin Zhang’s Playlist Takes Listeners on a Motorcycle Ride Across Oceans
Metro editor Victor Stefanescu takes a metaphorical trip around the world while listening to associate metro editor Gavin Zhang's playlist.