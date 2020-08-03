Join The Heights

I don’t have any journalism experience. Can I still get involved with The Heights?

Yes! Anyone is welcome to join. All can be contributors, who do not have any commitment to writing, but can pick up stories when they are free. If you’re looking for a larger commitment, consider applying to become a staff writer. Freshmen and sophomores can apply to the Heights Introduction Program, which pairs participants with a current Heights editor as a mentor.

How do I become an editor?

Editors are selected by the current board during elections in November. HIP is a great way to learn about The Heights and eventually run for the board. Freshmen, sophomores, and juniors can run for the board, and terms last from January to December.

I don’t write, but I’m interested in getting involved. Are there any jobs for non-writers?

Absolutely! As an independent media organization, The Heights has a fully student-run business side. Account managers sell ads and help with fundraising. The Heights also has a robust creative team, where you can get involved photography, multimedia, graphics, social media, and web design.

I have a question that isn’t answered here. What can I do?

Email Colleen Martin at [email protected]