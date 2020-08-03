Join The Heights

Be a part of the student newspaper of record at Boston College, independent since 1970.
Established in 1919 as Boston College’s student newspaper, The Heights has been both editorially and financially independent from the University since 1970. The Heights serves the students, faculty, and staff of the Boston College community, as well as our neighbors in Chestnut Hill, Newton, and the Allston-Brighton area.
It was founded with one goal: a Greater Boston College.
What we do
Heights editors and reporters have told stories about a BC track star breaking a world record in 1920, the first class of nurses graduating in 1949, the university’s decision to allow women to enroll in 1970, and Doug Flutie winning the Heisman in 1984. More recently, The Heights has reported on the history of the LGBTQ community at BC, student activism in response to racism on campus, and the closing of Boston College’s campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Our past work has been recognized by:
Join us in writing the first draft of Boston College’s history.
Anyone can write for The Heights, regardless of experience. Many of our current editors had no journalism experience before joining The Heights.
Several levels of involvement are available to newcomers:
Be a Heights contributor
Anyone can contribute to The Heights—no application necessary! Email the editor to be added to a section’s listserv, and learn about opportunities for stories. To pick up a story or an event, attend the weekly meeting for the section you wish to contribute to or email the appropriate editor.
News: Scott Baker
[email protected]
Sports: Emma Healy
[email protected]
Arts: Jillian Ran
[email protected]
Magazine: Maeve Reilly
[email protected]
Metro: Izzy Cavazzoni
[email protected]
Photo: Maggie DiPatri
[email protected]
Apply to be a staff reporter:
Rising sophomores and up are eligible to apply to be staff reporters. Reporters will be expected to write assigned stories, pitch article ideas, and write clearly and concisely, sometimes on deadline. No experience necessary — just a willingness to learn and a desire to report the news.
Some new positions we have available include, but are not limited to: a COVID-19 reporter who will stay up to date on all protocols and changes; a gender and diversity reporter who will write about issues related to gender, race, and identity on campus; and an academics and faculty affairs reporter, who will write about news regarding courses, departments, and all academics at BC.
Application Deadline: Aug. 14 at 11:59 p.m.
Application:
Apply to join the Heights Introduction Program
The Heights Introduction Program (HIP) is a mentorship program for freshmen and sophomores, designed to introduce participants to The Heights and how it works. Mentees are paired with a current Heights editor and participate in weekly programming designed to train participants to be future Heights editors and reporters. HIP participants get the following perks:
- One-on-one attention and help with interviewing, reporting, and editing with a current editor
- Opportunity to meet other freshmen and sophomores interested in journalism
- Professional journalism training from Boston-area journalists and Heights alumni
Applications for HIP will open in late August 2020.
MORE INFO COMING SOON
Where Heights editors and reporters have gone to work
Frequently Asked Questions
I don’t have any journalism experience. Can I still get involved with The Heights?
Yes! Anyone is welcome to join. All can be contributors, who do not have any commitment to writing, but can pick up stories when they are free. If you’re looking for a larger commitment, consider applying to become a staff writer. Freshmen and sophomores can apply to the Heights Introduction Program, which pairs participants with a current Heights editor as a mentor.
How do I become an editor?
Editors are selected by the current board during elections in November. HIP is a great way to learn about The Heights and eventually run for the board. Freshmen, sophomores, and juniors can run for the board, and terms last from January to December.
I don’t write, but I’m interested in getting involved. Are there any jobs for non-writers?
Absolutely! As an independent media organization, The Heights has a fully student-run business side. Account managers sell ads and help with fundraising. The Heights also has a robust creative team, where you can get involved photography, multimedia, graphics, social media, and web design.
I have a question that isn’t answered here. What can I do?
Email Colleen Martin at [email protected]