Consistent with Boston College’s vision for integrated LGBTQ+ resources, incoming University president Rev. John “Jack” Butler, S.J., all but ruled out the possibility of a standalone LGBTQ+ resource center.
It’s springtime, Eagles! Even though it is still a bit chilly outside, it’s time to ditch the parkas and heavy sweatpants from the winter. But now that it's too warm for your favorite Aritzia sweatsuit set or classic jeans and sweater combo, what should you wear?
Right down the road from Newton Centre Green sits a shop for bookworms and record lovers alike, transporting customers to a store reminiscent of one from the early 2000s with its striped awning and warm colored interior decorations. The store’s logo, a dog sitting sheepishly and turning its head to the left, appears as if...
BC’s Spanish program is micromanaged, creating tense classroom environments and, ultimately, worse student experiences. The program needs to let its teachers teach—if they don’t, there’s no way for its students to thrive.
UGBC’s AHANA+ Leadership Council brought the energy to Conte Forum on Friday night with their annual ALC Showdown competition, spotlighting 17 of Boston College’s dynamic dance teams. BC Dance Ensemble took home first place, followed by BC Irish Dance in second, Fuego in third, and Masti earned the Crowd Choice Award. Photo Credits: Sarah Fleming...