A Guide to Spring Fashion Trends

It’s springtime, Eagles! Even though it is still a bit chilly outside, it’s time to ditch the parkas and heavy sweatpants from the winter. But now that it's too warm for your favorite Aritzia sweatsuit set or classic jeans and sweater combo, what should you wear? 

Gallery : Showdown 2025

UGBC’s AHANA+ Leadership Council brought the energy to Conte Forum on Friday night with their annual ALC Showdown competition, spotlighting 17 of Boston College’s dynamic dance teams. BC Dance Ensemble took home first place, followed by BC Irish Dance in second, Fuego in third, and Masti earned the Crowd Choice Award.  Photo Credits: Sarah Fleming...

