Opinion: As a Faculty Member, I’m Afraid to Return to the Classroom. BC Says I Don’t Have a Choice.

I am a faculty member, and I am afraid to return to the classroom for the coming semester.

I am afraid for myself, for my students, and for the broader community. Our understanding of COVID-19 changes by the day, but it is clear that death and serious long-term effects are not limited to those over 65 or with pre-existing conditions. It is also clear that indoor group activities—for example, classroom instruction—are high risk, that the realities of dorm life create a high-risk population, and that, even if we were willing to take on all that risk, by doing so we are endangering the larger communities we live in as well.

Despite these realities, Boston College is not allowing individual faculty to make their own decisions about this risk. Official policy, as cited in the reopening website, is that faculty “who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 infection, are pregnant, or claim mental health issues resulting from a return to work may engage the special Reasonable Accommodation process” in order to request to teach remotely. The administration has also moved all large lecture courses online. In all other instances, faculty are required to teach in-person.