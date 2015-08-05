Sports

The U.S. Rewrites Its Mineral Playbook

Mining has become a focal point of the Trump administration's agenda. It has continuously emphasized the significance of the natural resource industry since January, evidenced in both the proposed Ukraine deal and the potential acquisition of Greenland. Both acquisitions are being evaluated not only for their strategic significance to the United States, but also for the immense mineral value embedded in their land.

Gallery: Mile 21 Concert 2025 — Saweetie

Saweetie energized the Mod Lot on Marathon Monday as the headliner for this year’s Mile 21 Concert. Students packed the lot to dance and sing along to hits like “Tap In,” “Best Friend,” and “My Type,” with backup dancers and crowd interactions making for a lively performance that was a step up from last year’s...

