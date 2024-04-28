Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Apr. 28

The end of the semester is incredibly bittersweet. The blooming tulips and shining sun signal that our days on the Heights are coming to an end. Reunions with hometown friends and family are just weeks away, but so are the teary goodbyes with roommates. The endless swarms of graduation photoshoots in front of Gasson are reminders of just how quickly these four years go by. So whether you’re a senior preparing to enter the working world or a freshman counting down the Newton bus rides you have left, try to slow down and, as best as possible, live in the moment.