Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Mar. 24

Aside from the housing lottery nightmare, planning next year’s schedule is one of the most dreaded aspects of any BC student’s experience. As students frantically piece together schedules on EagleApps, campus is buzzing with conversations about which professors are best and how to most easily fulfill the natural science core. We can certainly hope for early pick times, but making a backup schedule (or two) is highly advised. And, if you somehow end up in an unwanted 9 a.m. lecture, the add-drop period might just be your best friend.