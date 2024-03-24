Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Mar. 24

Thumbs Up:
- Hockey East Champions
- TD Garden has never seen more maroon and gold than it did on Saturday night. Boston College students flooded the arena with deafening cheers as the Eagles sent shot after shot into Boston University’s net, securing the team’s first Hockey East championship title in 12 years. With four goals from Will Smith and dozens of saves by Jacob Fowler, it’s safe to say that this team’s talent will go down in BC history. As the team prepares for the NCAA tournament, there has never been a better time to be an Eagle!
- Easter Weekend
- Even though it feels like Spring Break just ended, students are getting ready to depart campus yet again. But instead of jetting off to the beaches of Punta Cana, you’ll find the majority of students heading home for Easter brunches and reunions with hometown friends. Make the most of your time away from campus—temporarily ditch the chicken and two sides, use a dryer that actually works, and enjoy some quality time with the people near to your heart.
Thumbs Down:
- Course Planning
- Aside from the housing lottery nightmare, planning next year’s schedule is one of the most dreaded aspects of any BC student’s experience. As students frantically piece together schedules on EagleApps, campus is buzzing with conversations about which professors are best and how to most easily fulfill the natural science core. We can certainly hope for early pick times, but making a backup schedule (or two) is highly advised. And, if you somehow end up in an unwanted 9 a.m. lecture, the add-drop period might just be your best friend.
- Coming to a Close
- We’ve finally made it to spring, and another year on the Heights has come and (almost) gone. Even with excitement about upcoming summer plans spreading across campus, students have found themselves wondering where all the time went. While we’re all ready to take a temporary pause from writing research papers and studying for exams, these final weeks of late-night gossip sessions with roommates and thoughtful sit-downs with favorite professors are certainly bittersweet. Take in every moment of these final weeks!`
