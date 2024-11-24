Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Nov. 24

2024 is quickly coming to a close, and so too is the tenure of the 106th board of The Heights. As I prepare to turn Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down authorship over to our new opinions editors, I can’t help but reflect on all that the opinions section has accomplished this year. Criticisms of the Hillside kiosks, scorching hot takes, and plenty of thumbs ups have defined the amazing year that was 2024. As bittersweet as the end of this chapter might be, the 107th board is packed with incredibly talented editors, and we cannot wait to see how they take the newspaper to new heights!