Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Nov. 24

Thumbs Up:
- The Holidays Are Here
- The temperatures are cooling down, the Gasson Quad Christmas tree has assumed position, and holiday classics can be heard playing in Newbury Street stores. The holidays are finally here! In just a few short days, we’ll be enjoying a feast of mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie with our families—a much-deserved break from the endless hustle and bustle of the fall semester. Finals might be fast approaching, but the holiday season is right around the corner!
- Winning Weekend
- After an incredible win against UNC in one of their final home games, Boston College Football is closing out the regular season strong. Even though the football season and early morning tailgates are coming to an end, the hockey season is just getting started. Despite a loss in their most recent game at Northeastern, the Eagles were cheered to victory on Friday night by a sea of enthusiastic fans decked out in maroon, proving the power of a packed student section. The hockey team is certainly looking for a comeback after last year’s near-victory in the Frozen Four, so get ready to pack Conte for an exciting season next semester!
Thumbs Down:
- Papers and Presentations Galore
- The last week of classes is almost here, and students across campus are nervously trying to align holiday travel plans with their scattered exam schedules. Studying for exams isn’t anyone’s favorite way to kick off December, but it certainly beats the anxiety-inducing process of writing group papers and attempting to practice presentations with impossible-to-track-down classmates. Group projects are, unfortunately, an inevitable part of finals season. Take a deep breath and try to keep your cool as you navigate ever-difficult group dynamics!
- So Long, 106
- 2024 is quickly coming to a close, and so too is the tenure of the 106th board of The Heights. As I prepare to turn Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down authorship over to our new opinions editors, I can’t help but reflect on all that the opinions section has accomplished this year. Criticisms of the Hillside kiosks, scorching hot takes, and plenty of thumbs ups have defined the amazing year that was 2024. As bittersweet as the end of this chapter might be, the 107th board is packed with incredibly talented editors, and we cannot wait to see how they take the newspaper to new heights!
