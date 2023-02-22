The Latest: Feb. 20, 2023
Read about Vice Provost for Enrollment Management John Mahoney’s retirement announcement, the City of Newton’s selection of Anna Nolin as its next superintendent, Boston College’s Lean on Me chapter, and more.
Feb. 13, 2023
Read about conversations surrounding BC’s hookup and dating culture, BC After Dark’s closing, the University’s new embrace of restorative practices, two opposing opinions on Newton’s upcoming override vote, and more.
Feb. 6, 2023
Read about pipes bursting across campus, the Women’s Summit, the men’s and women’s Beanpots, Newton Girl Scouts, Living In Color: Spoken Word Poetry Night, and BC alum and author Kyleigh Leddy, and more.
Jan. 30, 2023
Read about a leadership transition within the Council for Women of Boston College, a petition against a housing development project in Newton, the 290th Battle of Comm. Ave., the theatre department’s production of Idawalley, and more.
Dec. 5, 2022
Read about a new financial aid fund serving School of Theology and Ministry Students, an accident-prone intersection in Newton, the volleyball team’s record-breaking win, a newly announced public health major, and more.