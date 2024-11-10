Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Nov. 10

Study abroad is the highlight of so many students’ experiences, but for those currently spending time overseas, their time traveling the world is coming to an end. The transition from Madrid to Chestnut Hill (or vice versa) is sure to be a bit shocking at first, but all of us on campus can’t wait to hear the stories you bring back. So to all the juniors prepping for spring semester in a new country, try to embrace this bittersweet period before you have to part ways with your best friends. And to all the students currently abroad, make the most of your last few weeks! We’ve certainly missed you here on the Heights.