Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Nov. 10

Thumbs Up:
- Taking a Break
- After weeks upon weeks of midterm exams, our workloads have finally come to a temporary halt. The crowds in O’Neill have started thinning out, if only for a moment, and it feels like campus is full of life again. Teary-eyed study sessions are on an obvious decline, the Quad is reinvigorated with activity, and students seem to finally have some much-needed free time. An onslaught of pre-Thanksgiving assignments might be lingering on the horizon, but let’s take the time to appreciate this brief period of calm before the finals storm arrives.
- Time for Formals
- The semester is winding down to a close, and clubs across campus are prepping for their most highly anticipated events of the year: formals. After months of exclusively wearing Sambas and oversized sweatshirts, club formals are the perfect excuse for BC students to break out the dresses and suits that have been taking up precious closet real estate all semester. Whether you plan on bringing your best friend or finally getting the guts to ask your class crush, club formals are bound to be nights you’ll (hopefully) never forget.
Thumbs Down:
- Fashion Mishap
- We might be mid-way through November, but this past week has been eerily reminiscent of both late August and early January. With temperatures fluctuating between the high 70s and low 30s, students everywhere have been struck with a serious wardrobe dilemma. Is it sundress season or sweater weather? Should we grab a pair of jeans or pull our shorts out of hibernation? We can’t predict which seasons New England will throw at us this week, so get ready to face any weather! Throw on your favorite t-shirt and cardigan combo and get ready to take both the sunny days and windy nights in stride.
- Abroad Swap
- Study abroad is the highlight of so many students’ experiences, but for those currently spending time overseas, their time traveling the world is coming to an end. The transition from Madrid to Chestnut Hill (or vice versa) is sure to be a bit shocking at first, but all of us on campus can’t wait to hear the stories you bring back. So to all the juniors prepping for spring semester in a new country, try to embrace this bittersweet period before you have to part ways with your best friends. And to all the students currently abroad, make the most of your last few weeks! We’ve certainly missed you here on the Heights.
