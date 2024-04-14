Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Apr. 14

Thumbs Up:
- Marathon Monday
- Weeks of planning matching outfits and mapping out the best off-campus houses to stop by have led up to this moment: Marathon Monday is finally here! Whether you’re heading across Comm. Ave. or packing the Mod Lot for T-Pain, there certainly won’t be any shortage of excitement. So set your alarms early, search for your most eclectic accessories, and mentally prepare yourself for one of the craziest days of the semester. Just make sure to cross the road before the runners take on Heartbreak Hill!
- Showdown Winners
- For months, BC’s talented dance teams have been diligently preparing to perform in the highly-anticipated ALC Showdown, and their efforts certainly paid off. Bright lights, colorful costumes, and deafening cheers filled Conte Forum as 17 dance groups showcased their synchronized moves. FISTS ultimately took home the prize with their jaw-dropping, blindfolded step routine, while crowd-favorite PATU wowed with an Olympics-themed number. We can’t imagine how each team will top these performances next year!
Thumbs Down:
- Hockey Season Comes to an End
- After a nearly undefeated season and victory in the Hockey East Finals, spirits were high as the hockey team headed off to St. Paul for the Frozen Four. Though the team advanced to the finals after an effortless-looking win against Michigan on Thursday, Saturday’s game started off with a goalless first period. Whether watching from dorm rooms, bars, or the audience of Showdown, BC students everywhere started losing hope as the game progressed with no success in the net. Saturday night may not have ended with the championship title we all hoped for, but there is no denying that the team had a season worth celebrating.
- Group Projects, Final Papers, and Study Sessions
- With just a month left in the semester, finals deadlines are approaching quickly. Whether you’re swamped with papers, pulling all the weight in your group projects, or stressing over looming exams, it’s safe to say that O’Neill will become a home base for all of us over the next few weeks. Your workload might seem overwhelming, but now is the perfect time to get ahead by scheduling study sessions and taking advantage of office hours. Take a deep breath and savor these final weeks on campus—we’re nearly there!
