Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Apr. 14

After a nearly undefeated season and victory in the Hockey East Finals, spirits were high as the hockey team headed off to St. Paul for the Frozen Four. Though the team advanced to the finals after an effortless-looking win against Michigan on Thursday, Saturday’s game started off with a goalless first period. Whether watching from dorm rooms, bars, or the audience of Showdown, BC students everywhere started losing hope as the game progressed with no success in the net. Saturday night may not have ended with the championship title we all hoped for, but there is no denying that the team had a season worth celebrating.