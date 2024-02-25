Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 25

Cold winter days call for steaming hot lattes between classes. While these drinks might motivate us to make the trek to Stokes each day, these daily $7 splurges are slowly draining our Eagle Bucks to the point of no return. With almost three months left in the semester, now might be the time to start reserving some funds for refreshers and iced coffees in the warm months to come. And even though it might not be the same as matcha from the Chocolate Bar, coffee from the Rat is always an option for those of us trying to make a dent in our meal plans.