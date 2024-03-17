Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Mar. 17

Gone are the days of over-the-register small talk now that BC has installed touch screen ordering in Hillside. Just like the Chocolate Bar, this new ordering method might seem more efficient at first glance, but some BC students were

displeased

to see their favorite cafe overtaken by long lines and computer screens. Why does it feel as though every part of our society is moving as far away from human interaction as possible? All we can do now is hope that CoRo Cafe won’t be the next victim.