Quinten Post Drafted 52nd Overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2024 NBA Draft

Through three years in Chestnut Hill, Boston College men’s basketball’s Quinten Post collected a number of conference honors, piloted two ACC Tournament quarterfinals runs, and helped the Eagles secure their first NIT win in over a decade.

On Thursday, Post further cemented his name among BC greats by earning one more accolade: having his name called in the NBA Draft.

The Golden State Warriors made Post the first Eagle drafted since Jerome Robinson in 2018 by using the 52nd overall pick to select the 7-footer. Post becomes the 34th BC player drafted and the first draftee of head coach Earl Grant’s tenure.

A 50/40/80 shooter in his last two college seasons, Post brings a versatile offensive skill set to the NBA.

The Mississippi State transfer began his time with the Eagles primarily as a bench player, but eventually emerged as a key player in Grant’s system during the 2022 ACC Tournament. Post averaged 14 points and seven rebounds amid BC’s 2022 quarterfinals run, earning him a spot on the 2022 ACC All-Tournament Team.

Despite missing the entire non-conference slate due to injury, Post became the team’s centerpiece in the following season. The 24-year-old finished the season averaging a team-high 15.1 points per game en route to winning 2022–23’s ACC Most Improved Player award.

While Post entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft following that season, he eventually withdrew and decided to spend his last year of collegiate eligibility at BC.

Post’s final campaign on the Heights kicked off with a bang, after he dropped a career-high 31 points in the Eagles’ season-opening win against Fairfield. Despite being the focal point of opposing defensive coverage, Post improved his numbers across the board and finished the year averaging 17 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Post’s production was rewarded with All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Defensive Team honors. His collegiate career culminated with an NIT win over Providence to complete a 20-win season—neither of which the program had achieved since 2011.

Following the season, Post bolstered his draft stock by participating in the 2024 NABC Reese’s Division I All-Star Game and the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

As he begins his professional career, Post will look to revitalize a Warriors team that finished 10th in the Western Conference a season ago.