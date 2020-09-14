When drama does occur on the ship itself, you can count on Emma to save the day. She acts exactly as a commander should, making the plot quite predictable. Though the portrayal of a powerful woman in command is enjoyable, with Emma on board the ship, nothing is ever at stake. Emma and her family might have been an acceptable center stage in the ’90s, but now, the trio is just an anchor holding Away back from becoming a truly progressive, futuristic show.

Beyond Away’s boring protagonist, a greater issue is that it fails to meet Atlas’ own goal of international representation. The portrayal of East Asian characters, specifically, is simply stereotypical. As an Asian woman, Lu is tacit, with little to no lines in each episode. When she calls her family, her husband scolds their son for receiving a 98 instead of a 100 on a test.

Even more disappointing is the obvious villainization of Lu and Misha, the characters from China and Russia respectively, in the first episode, “Go.” Due to an incident on the spaceship, the two crew members become distrustful of Emma’s capabilities as a captain, and they briefly take on roles as seeming antagonists. Why portray these two characters in such a negative light? Why put these countries in opposition with America before Lu and Misha have even been developed as characters?

Finally, in an age of performative activism, the entire Atlas mission seems like a waste of resources. In episode one, a reporter says it best when she questions the crew, asking if the millions spent on Atlas could not be put to better use on Earth. In particular, the reporter suggests the funds could go toward education and health care instead. In what is supposed to be a resounding defense of Atlas, Emma responds, “In the U.S. alone, we spend a trillion dollars each year on the military, and mostly in case the countries represented here decide to blow each other off the face of the earth. This mission, it costs a fraction of that, as we work together, repurposing those same tools of destruction for discovery.”

This broad, blanket answer does nothing to defend the importance of Atlas. It is hard to imagine a world where countries immediately stop pouring money into their defensive militaries simply because a mission to Mars has succeeded—particularly when the crew members themselves fail to get along. With Away, Netflix had the opportunity to usher in a new era of sci-fi. But with its tired stereotypes and preoccupation with a cookie cutter protagonist, it falls back on the same predictable tropes as its predecessors.

Photo Courtesy of Netflix