It’s obvious that Charlie Kauffman is obsessed with relationships. Whether it’s those that tie us romantically or by kin, every one of his films seems to tackle large themes involving human companionship. I’m Thinking of Ending Things analyzes these personal relationships while throwing a bunch more Kauffman-eque themes—aging, identity, memory—into the stew. The result is a film that essentially plays as several different short films bound together, as it relies on several lengthy, real-time dialogue scenes. Some speak honestly, analyzing various conundrums present in life from a near philosophical perspective. Others simply make no sense at all. The result is a messy and confusing look at romance, or the lack thereof.

Adapted from a novel written by Iain Reid and released through Netflix in early September, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is the first feature film written and directed by Kauffman since 2015’s Anomalisa. The movie surrounds a failing relationship between two characters, Jake (Jesse Plemmons) and an unnamed young woman (Jessie Buckley) who travel to visit Jake’s parents at their farm in Oklahoma. As they drive through blizzard conditions, the film’s tone mirrors the dim and gloomy sky that covers every inch of land with snow.

Besides an initial voice-over monologue, the first 25 minutes of the film follows these two characters as they talk during the car ride, jumping from philosophical topic to philosophical topic. When it comes down to it, more than half of the film involves these two characters simply sitting in the front seats driving and talking. Right away, viewers can get a sense if this movie is for them or not.