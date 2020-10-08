Field Hockey Postpones Next Five Games Due to Positive COVID-19 Test
Sports, Top Story, Fall, Field Hockey

Field Hockey Postpones Next Five Games Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

by Emma Healy
October 8, 2020    Updated October 8, 2020 at 10:17 pm

As a result of precautions related to the coronavirus, the next five Boston College field hockey games have been postponed, according to Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications Jason Baum. One member of the team has tested positive for COVID-19, and due to contact tracing efforts, a total of nine other players are currently in quarantine. 

All other members of the team were tested again on Tuesday morning for the virus, and all received negative results, Baum said in a press release. 

The nine players currently in quarantine and one in isolation make up 47 percent of the Eagles’ roster.

BC was set to take on Syracuse twice this weekend—once on Saturday and again on Sunday. After that, BC was scheduled to play at Duke on Oct. 16, followed by two home competitions against Virginia on Oct. 18 and North Carolina on Oct. 25. 

The Eagles opened their season last weekend—up to three weeks later than other teams in the ACC—with a 2-1 loss to Louisville. 

BC’s coronavirus dashboard has reported a total of seven positive tests out of 4,642 conducted so far this week. 

Featured Image by Ikram Ali / Heights Editor

October 8, 2020

You may also like

Offense Stalls as Eagles Drop First Game to Louisville
ACC Power Rankings: Top Teams Solidify Their Spots
2020 Fall Sports Preview
RECENT POSTS
CONTACT
The offices of The Heights are located on Boston College’s campus. You can find us at:
The Heights 113 McElroy Commons Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
ABOUT
Established in 1919 as Boston College’s student newspaper, The Heights has been both editorially and financially independent from the University since 1971. The Heights serves the students, faculty, and staff of the Boston College community, as well as our neighbors in Chestnut Hill, Newton, and the Allston-Brighton area.  
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : [email protected]
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching