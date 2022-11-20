The Heights 2022 Momentum Awards

Throughout 2022, several Boston College students, alumni, and other community members showed dedication to BC through their unwavering drive to innovate and inspire. From a Chorale director to an entrepreneur to a pizza shop owner, these individuals worked to improve campus life by finding solutions to issues impacting the BC community and beyond.

The Heights is proud to award the following individuals the 2022 Momentum Awards.

– Stephen Bradley, MC Claverie, and Erin Flaherty, The Heights Magazine editors