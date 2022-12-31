2022 Year in Review

New Science Building Opens on Campus

245 Beacon Street, previously referred to as the Integrated Science Building, officially opened on Jan. 18 after two years of construction and a $150 million cost. The building is a part of the University’s $300 million investment in the sciences and provides space for engineering and computer science classes and extracurricular opportunities. 245 Beacon Street stands five stories tall with 150,000 square feet, containing an auditorium, classrooms, labs, a digital innovation studio, maker spaces, “active learning” classrooms, and a cafe.

BC Continues Adjusting as COVID-19 Pandemic Changes

In January, Boston College announced new COVID-19 protocols for the semester, including a temporary masking period, isolation and quarantine procedure modifications, and testing requirements with penalties for noncompliance.

BC parents published a petition on Jan. 3 requesting the University modify its booster vaccine mandate to incorporate four exceptions. The petition, collecting 830 signatures by Jan. 16, gained the attention of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who tweeted about it on Jan. 7. Associate Vice President for University Communications Jack Dunn stated that BC was resolute in its COVID-19 plan.

As the spring semester continued, BC lifted its mask mandate for University shuttle passengers, required that all new University members be fully vaccinated, and held vaccination and booster clinics. Over the summer, the University announced that students who tested positive for COVID-19 would now quarantine in their residence halls or homes instead of the Pine Manor campus. On Sept. 20, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reported it would reimburse BC for over $4 million in COVID-19 testing costs between August 2020 and January 2022.

BC Establishes Messina College and The Academy

BC announced its plan to establish Messina College and the Academy on Jan. 20. Erick Berrelleza, S.J., is the inaugural dean of Messina College—a two-year residential college where students will be able to pursue their associate’s degree. The Academy functions as a cost-free summer enrichment program for underrepresented local middle and high school students. Over the summer, the University hosted its first Academy class of 43 students.

Calls for Fossil Fuel Divestment Continue

Climate Justice at Boston College (CJBC) members marched to the residence of University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., writing Valentine’s Day cards urging the University to “break up” with fossil fuels. Following the Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 protest, BC placed CJBC under probation for vulgar language in the cards.

CJBC continued its efforts on Oct. 26, joining EcoPledge, FACES Council, Real Food BC, and Students for Justice in Palestine at BC (SJP) for the Environmental Justice Town Hall. At the town hall, numerous organizations said divestment leads to a “snowball effect” where more companies will continue to take their money out of fossil fuels, helping to combat climate change. At the Hosting Earth Conference, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson also called on the University and other local institutions to divest from fossil fuels.

Bias-Related Incidents Occur on Herrd

BC’s South Asian Student Association released a statement on Feb. 9 condemning numerous posts on Herrd, an anonymous social media app used by BC students, that targeted specific individuals, negatively compared South Asians to other racial minority groups, and commented offensively on South Asian physical features. Carter Beaulieu, co-founder of Herrd and BC ’20, said that after one user commented 10 to 15 derogatory posts in a short period of time, Herrd administrators removed the comments.

The platform later reevaluated its reporting process in response to posts targeting students with physical disabilities in the fall semester. UGBC and University administrators also met with Herrd’s co-founders to discuss finding more student ambassadors—students with the power to delete posts and suspend users—to ensure the app’s safety and inclusion.

Bat Found in Walsh Hall, Released by BC Facilities Management

Walsh Hall residents identified a bat loose in their room after one roommate woke up to the creature brushing against her shoulder. The resident assistant (RA) then notified the Boston College Police Department (BCPD) and BC’s Facilities Management. After facilities captured the bat, the residents asked to test it for rabies. The RA said facilities agreed to keep the bat in a bucket and bring it to BCPD.

The next morning, the residents said BCPD told them there was no record of the incident. Later that day, facilities informed the roommates the bat had been released. Because rabies is typically fatal if left untreated, two of the potentially exposed residents said they paid for and received rabies vaccines at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. Dunn said facilities’ decision to release the bat aligned with its standard wildlife protocol, but its policy will change moving forward.

Turning Point USA Repeatedly Contacts UGBC Candidates

Michael Yurkovskiy, a senior victory coordinator at the Campus Leadership Project (CLP), repeatedly contacted UGBC candidates, reflecting a nationwide pattern of the Turning Point USA offshoot offering resources to student governments. Yurkovskiy messaged members including Gianna Russi, UGBC vice president in 2021 and BC ’22, and Julia Spagnola, UGBC vice president and MCAS ’23, during their separate elections.

Yurkovskiy was spotted on election day at the Kudzai Kapurura, former presidential candidate and MCAS ’23, and Caleb Wachsmuth, former vice presidential candidate and MCAS ’24, campaign table with donuts. Wachsmuth said he was unaware of Yurkovskiy’s connection with CLP—a conservative leadership development organization—at the time. As a result of receiving support from an outside organization, Kapurura and Wachsmuth lost 15 votes for “violating endorsement policy.”

BC Pauses Plans to Restructure the BAIC, Incorporate LGBTQ+ Resources in the Center

On April 7, BC announced its decision to rebrand the Thea Bowman AHANA and Intercultural Center (BAIC) as the Thea Bowman Intercultural Center and incorporate LGBTQ+ resources into the center. A month later, Vice President for Student Affairs Shawna Cooper Whitehead said the University will pause its plans to restructure the BAIC after receiving input from students, alumni, and the Board of Trustees.

Local politicians also called upon the University to create a designated LGBTQ+ resource center on campus. A petition urging BC to create an LGBTQ+ resource center and include gender identity in its discrimination policy received signatures from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, nine former and current Boston city councilors, and multiple Newton city councilors.

Online Scammers Ask Students to Purchase Gift Cards

Online scammers targeted BC email addresses by offering students jobs that paid $350 per week. The emails were typically designed to appear to come from BC faculty members offering students part-time jobs. After students were “hired,” scammers sometimes told them to buy and share gift card information. David Escalante, BC’s director of computer policy and security, said the University struggled to block the emails because scammers usually send around 300 to 400 emails before being blocked by anti-spam AI.

SOFC Runs Out of Budget for Fall Semester

The Student Organization Funding Committee (SOFC) notified clubs on Sept. 16 that the organization ran out of its allocated semester budget after approving over 170 budgets. Therefore, the SOFC could no longer accept appeals or line item requests for the rest of the semester. While SOFC Chairman Ethan Guell said this benefits clubs because it indicates more initial budget approval, club leaders in Phaymus, German Club, Hollywood Eagles expressed concerns about it limiting club opportunities and events for the remainder of the semester.

Off-Campus Students Face Break-Ins, Safety Concerns

At least five separate off-campus break-ins occurred from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, when a burglar stole students’ Apple laptops and other valuables.

In October, a series of “peeping Tom” incidents started near off-campus housing. Residents reported a man for peeking into a window of a house on Braemore Road on Oct. 2. On Oct. 13, students spotted a masked man on camera attempting to break into an off-campus house on Kirkwood Road and then leaving in a dark-colored vehicle. BCPD and the Boston Police Department (BPD) responded to the incident. Six days later, a man was again observed lurking around Kirkwood Road. This time, the masked man did not attempt to break in.

On the morning of Oct. 29, the BPD identified and arrested Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez as the suspect from the Oct. 2 incident after receiving a call about a suspicious person. Pascual-Hernadez pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing, criminal harassment, and disorderly conduct.