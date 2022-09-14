Weekly Sports Roundup Sept. 4 – Sept. 11: Volleyball Continues Dominance and Golf Teams Place Top-10￼

Volleyball

Boston College volleyball (10–0) swept the University of Rhode Island Invitational, going 3–0 for the weekend to remain unbeaten this season. The Eagles’ 10–0 record marks the best start in program history.

The Eagles defeated Long Island (13–15) 3–2 on Friday, falling in the first two sets 27–25 and 25–22 and winning the last three sets 29–27, 25–18, and 15–8. In the win, junior outside hitter Katrina Jensen recorded a career-high 30 kills on a .464 hitting percentage.

Senior right side hitter Izzy Clavenna recorded 11 kills, and sophomore middle blocker Julia Haggerty finished with eight. Haggerty posted a .538 hitting percentage as well as six digs and seven blocks.

Although BC fell to Long Island in the first two sets, the Eagles were resilient in the third, clinching the set with back-to-back kills from Jensen.

BC defeated Marist (4–5) 3–0 on Saturday afternoon, winning 25–9, 25–14, and 25–23. The Eagles’ offense showed the same intensity that it did on Friday, with 12 kills from Clavenna and 11 from junior outside hitter Alayna Crabtree.

Haggerty led the defense, finishing her fourth game this season with five or more blocks and her second straight game with seven. BC had a swift lead over Marist in the first two sets, and even though it was a closer battle in the third, the Eagles came out on top.

BC defeated Rhode Island 3–0 to conclude the tournament, winning with scores of 25–18, 25–15, and 25–22 on Saturday evening. After battling back and forth to a 15–15 tie in the first set, BC went on a 10–3 scoring run to win it. The Eagles’ momentum led to a smooth win in set two. BC trailed 13–6 in set three but went on another 10–3 run to secure the win.

Crabtree left an impression on the tournament’s third game with 14 kills, four aces, four digs, and a block that earned her URI Invitational All-Tournament Team honors.

Junior libero Anna Murphy was also named to the URI Invitational All-Tournament Team with 22 total digs, six assists, and an ace across 11 sets in all three games of the tournament. Jensen was named URI Invitational Tournament MVP, recording 48 total kills, seven total digs, and three blocks in all 11 sets over three games.

Men’s Golf

Boston College men’s golf opened its season at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate in Verona, N.Y., on Sunday, Sept. 4. The team placed fifth with a score of 882 for the 54-hole tournament.

Senior Muzzy Donohue was the top finisher for the Eagles, tying for seventh place overall with a 215. Donohue shot one stroke above par with a 73 during Sunday’s first round and finished one under with a 71 in the second round. He matched that score in the final round on Monday with seven birdies and an eagle on a par 4 to finish at 215 for the tournament.

Fellow senior Nick Cummings tied for 24th place overall, demonstrating consistent improvement on each round (76–74–73–223). Benjamin Hong (76–71–77–224) and Mac Bredahl (75–72–77–224) finished just a stroke off Cummings’ tournament card.

Mac Lee tied for 36th place (81–75–73–229), while freshman Jack Pogorelc (77–79–75–231) tied for 40th, and Joseph Hemsley finished 57th (81–78–85–244).

The Eagles flew next to Colorado for the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, finishing 1–under par as a team, good for eighth place. Donohue again finished atop the Eagles’ roster, tying for 19th place and scoring 1-under through three rounds (73–71–71–215).

Cummings tied 45th place and shot par for the course (74–70–72–216). Hong tied with Cummings and improved his score with each round (75–74–73–222). Lee tied for 54th place (74–77–73–224), and Bredahl tied for 71st (79–76–71–226).

Women’s Golf

BC women’s golf opened the fall season at the Yale Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, finishing in eighth place. Junior Canice Screene was the Eagles’ top finisher, tying for 19th overall with a 220 (71–74–75–220), and sophomore Eubin Shim tied for 36th place (75–76–73–224).

Four Eagles made their collegiate debut this weekend, with sophomore Stephany Kim tying for 36th place (76–73–75–224), Cynthia Zhang tying for 41st (75–74–76–225), and Estelle Seon tying for 51st (83–74–73–230).

Bianca Sol Cruz played as an individual and tied for 47th place (75–78–75–228).